Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury
Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
13 WHAM
RPD: Intoxicated driver with firearm arrested on Dewey Avenue
Greece, N.Y. — Just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers observed a 2018 Ford Focus weaving in and out of its lane in the area of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue. Officers say that they stopped the car and the investigation found that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was intoxicated.
13 WHAM
Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive
Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
13 WHAM
Stabbing victim sues House of Mercy
Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Mercy faces a lawsuit filed by a victim of a stabbing over the summer that left another man dead. The shelter just reopened last week, with three new security checkpoints and security personnel from a new company, after shutting down following the Aug. 7 stabbing.
13 WHAM
Rollover crash investigation on 590 North
Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened on 590 North at Browncroft Boulevard Friday night. State police, Brighton firefighters, and Brighton ambulance were all at the scene. No word on any injuries at this time. The car was up righted and eventually towed away. 13WHAM News will update this...
13 WHAM
Monroe County Fire investigating fire at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County Fire is investigating a fire that happened at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle on Saturday. Ridge Road Fire was able to get the fire controlled quickly, and Barnard Fire, Gates Fire and North Greece Fire also responded to assist. The restaurant...
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being shot at Genesee Valley Park
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. After treatment,...
13 WHAM
Clergy groups lead town hall meeting to stop gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Clergy groups lead a town hall meeting to stop gun violence on Thursday, days after a 4-year-old was shot in Rochester. The event was to bring the community together to try to find an answer to stop gun violence around Rochester. Another goal of the event...
Allegany County man facing multiple gun charges after a standoff with NYSP
New York State police said numerous firearms and possible explosive devices were recovered from the residence.
13 WHAM
Students help rake yards of local veterans
Fairport, N.Y. — Showing appreciation for local veterans by helping out. Some students from the Fairport School District helped rake the yards of local veterans on Friday. Leslie-who sent us the picture- said it made her very proud to see young people showing their appreciation for veterans on this Veteran's Day.
13 WHAM
Deputy on administrative duty following fatal crash involving teen
East Rochester, N.Y. — A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty following a fatal crash involving a teenager. Shortly after midnight Saturday, an officer from the East Rochester Police Department responded to a crash on Bluff Drive near Garfield Avenue and found the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Honeoye Falls, dead.
WHEC TV-10
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
13 WHAM
Police investigating shooting on Myrtle Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Laurel Streets for a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:30 Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken to Strong Hospital via AMR...
13 WHAM
Assessments find more than 40% of RCSD K-8 students 3+ levels behind in reading, math
Rochester, N.Y. — Fall student assessment data shows a negative trend among Rochester City School District students in nearly every grade level K-8. Of the more than 12,000 students who took the iReady assessments, 41 percent are three or more grade levels behind in reading, while 42 percent are three or more grade levels behind in math.
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: Teacher retention slipping in RCSD
Rochester, N.Y. — Two months into the new school year, there is concern some of the Rochester City School District’s newest teachers may not stick around. “There is a teacher shortage,” said Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association. “They have a lot of options.”
13 WHAM
PAB investigation report to be released next week
Rochester, N.Y. — A long-awaited report on the city's investigation into the suspension of Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds is due out next week. The report was initially expected Oct. 31 but was delayed by COVID-related illness within the investigative team, according to a correspondence between...
13 WHAM
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road
Chili, N.Y. — THe Monroe County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road intersection for a pedestrian struck around 5:25 p.m. Thursday. The 36-year-old woman was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently being treated for her injuries. The 73-year-old...
13 WHAM
United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair
Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
13 WHAM
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
13 WHAM
County Executive Adam Bello unveils proposed 2023 Monroe County budget
Rochester, N.Y. — A property tax break and more funding for public safety are both a part of the proposed budget from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Bello said Monroe County is in the strongest financial position in decades and wants to add an additional $14 million to the Sheriff's Office budget, calling public safety a top priority.
Comments / 1