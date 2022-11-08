ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury

Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
HORNELL, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Intoxicated driver with firearm arrested on Dewey Avenue

Greece, N.Y. — Just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers observed a 2018 Ford Focus weaving in and out of its lane in the area of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue. Officers say that they stopped the car and the investigation found that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was intoxicated.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive

Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Stabbing victim sues House of Mercy

Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Mercy faces a lawsuit filed by a victim of a stabbing over the summer that left another man dead. The shelter just reopened last week, with three new security checkpoints and security personnel from a new company, after shutting down following the Aug. 7 stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rollover crash investigation on 590 North

Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened on 590 North at Browncroft Boulevard Friday night. State police, Brighton firefighters, and Brighton ambulance were all at the scene. No word on any injuries at this time. The car was up righted and eventually towed away. 13WHAM News will update this...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Man recovering after being shot at Genesee Valley Park

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. After treatment,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Clergy groups lead town hall meeting to stop gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — Clergy groups lead a town hall meeting to stop gun violence on Thursday, days after a 4-year-old was shot in Rochester. The event was to bring the community together to try to find an answer to stop gun violence around Rochester. Another goal of the event...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Students help rake yards of local veterans

Fairport, N.Y. — Showing appreciation for local veterans by helping out. Some students from the Fairport School District helped rake the yards of local veterans on Friday. Leslie-who sent us the picture- said it made her very proud to see young people showing their appreciation for veterans on this Veteran's Day.
FAIRPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Deputy on administrative duty following fatal crash involving teen

East Rochester, N.Y. — A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty following a fatal crash involving a teenager. Shortly after midnight Saturday, an officer from the East Rochester Police Department responded to a crash on Bluff Drive near Garfield Avenue and found the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Honeoye Falls, dead.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating shooting on Myrtle Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Laurel Streets for a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:30 Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken to Strong Hospital via AMR...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Crisis in the Classroom: Teacher retention slipping in RCSD

Rochester, N.Y. — Two months into the new school year, there is concern some of the Rochester City School District’s newest teachers may not stick around. “There is a teacher shortage,” said Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association. “They have a lot of options.”
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

PAB investigation report to be released next week

Rochester, N.Y. — A long-awaited report on the city's investigation into the suspension of Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds is due out next week. The report was initially expected Oct. 31 but was delayed by COVID-related illness within the investigative team, according to a correspondence between...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road

Chili, N.Y. — THe Monroe County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road intersection for a pedestrian struck around 5:25 p.m. Thursday. The 36-year-old woman was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently being treated for her injuries. The 73-year-old...
13 WHAM

United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair

Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

County Executive Adam Bello unveils proposed 2023 Monroe County budget

Rochester, N.Y. — A property tax break and more funding for public safety are both a part of the proposed budget from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Bello said Monroe County is in the strongest financial position in decades and wants to add an additional $14 million to the Sheriff's Office budget, calling public safety a top priority.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy