MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 14-19 News Staff Sat, 11/12/2022 - 07:37 Image ...
Play of the Night: Mount Vernon’s Brylon Bolin dives for tipped interception
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — The Mount Vernon defense was lights out Friday night in their opening-round playoff win against Tatum, and the Play of the Night defined the Tigers’ effort. When the Eagles threw the ball to the endzone, it got batted into the air, and Mount Vernon’s Brylon Bolin dove to make the […]
Paris HS Blue Blazes Marching Band At State Tournament
Congratulations to the Paris High School Blue Blazes Marching Band on its appearance at the State UIL Marching Band Tournament at the San Antonio Alamo Dome. The band performed in the preliminary round at 2:00 pm Wednesday. They selected them to return to the finals at 7:30 pm. They came in 9th place in the state championship round. There are 204 Class 4A bands in Texas.
Commander Bryan Crittendon and Corporal Robert Kerr Honored
Bryan Crittendon and Robert Kerr have been awarded the Congressional Veteran Commendation. In a ceremony held on Thursday November 10th, 2022, standing with other distinguished veterans, Crittendon and Kerr were received by Representative Pat Fallon. Both Veterans are members of the Hopkins County Marine Corp League. The ceremony was conducted...
Upcoming Seasonal Events Include The UPRA Rodeo, Be The Service, Thanksgiveaway
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at [email protected] and we...
Symphony League Auction Item: Bodacious BBQ
Jay Isonhood has donated once again. Bodacious BBQ here in Sulphur Springs are long time supporters of the Symphony League. Let me say that when I saw they donated again this year, the mere thought of their food make me go get some BBQ. It’s that good. When you stop by, ask to order off ‘Jay’s Secret Menu’.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ Last Saturday Injury Clinic Canceled
ONCOR (electric company) is going to be working on some electrical issues near our hospital and will result in some temporary power outages. This will not affect our hospital services in any way as we can always rely on emergency generator. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause...
Lindale, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
4 SSHS Students Place At UIL Regional Congress
Four Sulphur Springs students placed in the UIL Regional Congress event held Nov. 10, 2022, in Pittsburg, including one who has qualified to compete at State and a second student who was named as a state alternate. Congress is an individual contest in a large group setting. It models the...
2022 Hopkins County Christmas CASA Cookie Walk Will Feature Treats From Local Bakers
Will Your Church Observe Stand Sunday? Did You Know You Can Generate Money For Lake Country CASA While Shopping Online. An annual Hopkins County Christmas tradition, the CASA Cookie Walk, is returning this year and will feature some special treats. Another event a little soon, Stand Sunday, will happen Nov. 13. And, there are option for those who wish to donate to or become involved with CASA.
LIST: Holiday events in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — It's officially the most wonderful time of the year!. CBS19 has compiled a list of holiday events across East Texas! This list will be updated as more events are scheduled. Nov. 12. A Very Derrick Christmas: 3-8PM Downtown Kilgore. Heritage Syrup Festival: 9AM-5PM Downtown Henderson. Nov....
Bag Policy for Wildcats Fans Headed to City Bank Stadium November 11th
Forney ISD will enforce a clear bag policy at all City Bank Stadium events. This policy limits the size and type of bags allowed for spectators. Approved bags: While we encourage guests not to bring bags if possible, the following are permissible:. Clear tote – plastic, vinyl or PVC bags...
Dear Veterans, Thank You for Your Service–Today and Every Day
To all of our local heroes in Tyler, Longview, Jackson, Lindale, Kilgore, Hallsville, and all over East Texas--thank you for your service. Not just today. But every day. Every time I look at these photos of my grandfather Roy, I stop and ponder. I look at him at such a young age and try to imagine him on the days these photos were taken. My grandmother, too. Marjorie.
Yantis ISD ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of 9th-grade student
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Yantis ISD went to Facebook to announce that a 9th-grader died in a crash on Wednesday. “As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said in a Facebook post. The district has asked for […]
NTMWD Celebrates Completion Of Construction and Dedicates Bois d’arc Lake
The first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years officially opened Oct. 14 as part of the North Texas Municipal Water District’s supply system, which serves Richardson. The 16,641-acre Bois d’Arc Lake is located northeast of the city of Bonham in Fannin County and began collecting water in April last year.
Author Jenniffer Hudson Conners To Be Featured Speaker At Nov. 17 Genealogical Society Meeting
Jenniffer Hudson Conners. is slated to give a “Veterans Day worthy presentation” during the next Hopkins County Genealogical Society meeting. Based on her first novel, “In His Hands,” she will tell the story of Lily and Chu. As Lily closes her beloved grandmamma’s house, she finds a bundle of letters written by a pilot in the Vietnam War. The discovery of a long-lost uncle, MIA since 1972, leads her on a search to learn more about him and the answer to a prayer first uttered two generations before.
7 Things To Do During Your East Texas Weekend – November 12th & 13th
We are staring down the barrel of another East Texas weekend. If you're one of those people wondering what you're going to be doing or what is there to do in East Texas this weekend, you shouldn't have any issues finding something to get into. This weekend is going to...
Carthage heading to area-round playoff game after win 42-7 over Pittsburg
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) The Carthage Bulldogs are one game closer to another championship try after getting a bi-district round win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Thursday night. The final score was: 42-7 Carthage will play the winner of the Van Alstyne and Ford game next week. Pittsburg finished the season with an overall record of […]
Paris Junior College Laptop Giveaway to Full Time Students
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, presents a free lap top computer to Maci Wright of Sulphur Springs for registering as a full-time, 12 semester credit hour student for the fall 2022 semester. The computer is to help those students taking a full load of classes to have the resources they need to succeed.
City approves commercial district on west side of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new development is coming to the west side of Tyler. The Tyler City Council approved a commercial site layout for Bellwood Park at West Loop 323 at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Tyler Planning Director, Kyle Kingma says plans are underway for new retail...
