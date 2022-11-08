ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most popular topics in NY ahead of midterm election

By Jessie House
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ahead of Election Day, search engines flood with topics addressed by politicians by voters trying to get an idea of who to vote for. Google Trends analyzed NY voter searches ahead of election day reporting the following data.

Google Trends broke down NYS by county finding the most popular topic searched ahead of the election to be wages. Second to that we have social security. Health Care, Abortion, and the Economy fill out the top five searches with immigration, unemployment, and inflation being points of interest as well.

Google Trends highlights wages were the top interest from October 25 to November 8. Unemployment started low around October 25 and climbed to the second most searched topic after wages on election day. Unemployment was the most popular search in 2020 at the height of the pandemic according to Google Trends.

NEWS10 ABC

