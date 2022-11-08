ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
A-Train Station food truck planning brick-and-mortar location

A popular Birmingham food truck is planning a brick-and-mortar location as well as a second mobile eatery. A-Train Station, founded by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1515 Pearson Ave. SW in Birmingham, reports the Birmingham Business Journal. The location formally housed Cajun Bistro Express.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Instant analysis: Alabama lives on edge again, survives this time in 30-24 win at Ole Miss

It was gut-check time in Oxford. The national title was off the table so where was Alabama’s head entering another road trip against a ranked Ole Miss?. That answer was, again, complicated, but also enough in a pride-salvaging 30-24 win over the No. 11 team in the nation. The Crimson Tide fell behind by 10 and looked flat before finding just enough offense while making key stops that had been missing in recent losses.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)

Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
FRANKLIN, TN
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

