Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
Blue Sushi Sake Grill coming to Franklin
Blue Sushi Sake Grill plans to open the second location next summer.
fox17.com
Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
Raising Cane’s planning new restaurant in Hendersonville
The fast food chain will build a 2,843-square-foot restaurant.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill Coming to Hendersonville in Early 2023
Finding authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine around Middle Tennessee is getting even easier – Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is opening its third Middle Tennessee location, bringing Louisiana hospitality to Hendersonville early next year. The restaurant will let the good times roll in the new year with a projected opening in early 2023.
A-Train Station food truck planning brick-and-mortar location
A popular Birmingham food truck is planning a brick-and-mortar location as well as a second mobile eatery. A-Train Station, founded by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1515 Pearson Ave. SW in Birmingham, reports the Birmingham Business Journal. The location formally housed Cajun Bistro Express.
Thanksgiving 2022: 6 great places for takeout dinners in Birmingham
Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? Several restaurants and catering services in the Birmingham metro area are offering traditional fare to go: turkey, dressing, side dishes, dessert and more. Here are six of our favorite places for Turkey Day takeout, all guaranteed to fill your table with a sumptuous feast.
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
$800K lottery ticket sold in Murfreesboro
A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won a $800,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
This Is Tennessee's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp searched through ratings and reviews to find the best Indian restaurants around the country.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-10-16, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on...
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
Instant analysis: Alabama lives on edge again, survives this time in 30-24 win at Ole Miss
It was gut-check time in Oxford. The national title was off the table so where was Alabama’s head entering another road trip against a ranked Ole Miss?. That answer was, again, complicated, but also enough in a pride-salvaging 30-24 win over the No. 11 team in the nation. The Crimson Tide fell behind by 10 and looked flat before finding just enough offense while making key stops that had been missing in recent losses.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0