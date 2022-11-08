Read full article on original website
Bass Takes Lead from Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted
After gaining on Rick Caruso since the ballots began being tallied in the race for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass took over the lead in Friday afternoon’s latest update. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count — 4:09 p.m. Friday — with Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Caruso’s 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.
Luna Grows Lead in Battle for LA County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after Friday’s update in the race to be the county’s next sheriff. Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna...
Bass Trims Caruso’s Lead, but LA Mayor’s Race Remains Virtually Deadlocked
Karen Bass trimmed Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, according to updated election returns released Thursday by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass trailed Caruso Thursday by just under 2,700 votes — down from a 12,000-vote deficit early Wednesday morning, when...
Parade Again Marks Veterans Day in San Fernando Valley
The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade resumed Friday after being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti among the participants. The parade began at 11:11 a.m. at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Mission...
LA Council President Krekorian to Chair Committee on Governance Reform
City Council President Paul Krekorian will chair the newly formed Ad Hoc Committee on City Governance Reform, he announced Thursday. The committee was approved by the council two weeks ago in response to the City Hall racism scandal and is intended to implement reforms that will increase transparency, limit corruption and ensure city leadership is representative of communities.
DA Probing Alleged Campaign Finance Violation by Villanueva
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is being investigated by the District Attorney’s Office to determine if he violated campaign finance laws with a video plea to deputies for donations during his reelection bid, the office confirmed Wednesday. The investigation, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, focuses on...
COVID Hospitalizations Upswing in LA County
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Thursday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus are threatening to fuel a fall and winter surge in cases. Barbara Ferrer said the county had an average of about...
Espino Announces Retirement as Long Beach Fire Chief
After 36 years in the Long Beach Fire Department, Chief Xavier Espino announced his retirement Thursday. Espino joined the Long Beach Fire Department in 1986 and served as Fire Chief since 2018. His last day will be Dec. 30. “Chief Espino spent his entire career to serving our community,” said...
SEAACA Dealing With Critical Influx of Unwanted Animals
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
Longtime Bowers Museum CEO Dies
Bowers Museum CEO and President Peter C. Keller has died at age 75, the museum announced Thursday. Keller died Tuesday night, according to Kelly Bishop, a spokeswoman for the Santa Ana-based museum. His last day on the job was spent “putting in a full day of work in preparation for...
Fire Burns Commercial Building In San Juan Capistrano
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters knocked down a commercial building fire in San Juan Capistrano Friday. The fire at a building in the 32900 block of Calle Perfecto was reported at 7:50 p.m., according to the OCFA. The flames were knocked down in just under an hour, the OCFA reported.
USC Report: Rent Hikes on Tap for LA, OC
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. While Los Angeles is projected to have a relatively moderate rent increase of $100, apartment rents are projected to...
Newport Beach Police Chief Announcements Retirement
Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis will retire at the end of the year, officials announced. “While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of excellent public safety service to our community,” City Manager Grace Leung said Thursday. “We thank Chief Lewis for his many years of service and wish him the very best in retirement.”
Detectives Probe Near-Deadly Fentanyl Poisoning on Riverside Campus
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
LAPD Chief, $4 Million Harassment Case Winner Set as Witnesses in Trial
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 plans to call that colleague as well as Chief Michel Moore as witnesses in the upcoming trial of his case.
Report: Rent Increases to Continue Throughout IE over Next Two Years
Although the region is still more affordable than neighboring areas closer to the coast, the Inland Empire is contending with the same cost pressures weighing on the rest of Southern California, and rents will continue to rise, according to a report released Thursday. The USC Lusk Center for Real Estate’s...
LA Controller Finds Progress in Crisis Response Systems, But Works Remains
Los Angeles has made progress on its emergency response efforts over the last few years, but City Controller Ron Galperin wants more done, according to follow-up audits released Thursday. Galperin published reports following up on the progress of NotifyLA and the Disaster Service Worker program, two of the city’s core...
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
LA County Gas Prices Drop Slightly; Orange County Prices Rise
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped three-tenths of a cent Friday to $5.528. The average price is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago and 83 cents lower than one month ago, but 90.4 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
Riverside County Gas Prices Decline
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County fell 1.1 cents Saturday to $5.369. The average price is 1.6 cents less than one week ago and 83.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 81.1 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
