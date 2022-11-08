Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in French Valley Collision
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a collision with a car in French Valley. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Benton Road near Beech Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the vehicles impacted for reasons still under investigation. No other details were immediately available.
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in Beaumont
One person died in a solo vehicle crash Friday in Beaumont. The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim’s...
mynewsla.com
Possibly Intoxicated Man Hangs on Freeway On-Ramp, Leading to Intervention
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into traffic in Riverside Saturday was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man “dangling...
mynewsla.com
Senior Killed in Beaumont Crash Identified
A motorist killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Beaumont was identified Saturday as an 81-year-old resident of the city. Emily Moreth was fatally injured at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-10 at Oak Valley Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that the victim...
mynewsla.com
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
mynewsla.com
Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Expects 20K Spectators for 25th Annual Veterans Day Parade
Palm Springs expects about 20,000 spectators Friday for its 25th annual Veterans Day Parade. Before the start of the parade, themed “Honoring All Who Served,” the Palm Springs High School Madrigal Singers will perform “Here’s to the Heroes” at the opening ceremony at Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the city.
mynewsla.com
Detectives Probe Near-Deadly Fentanyl Poisoning on Riverside Campus
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (November 12, 2021)…Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Killing Hemet Bar Patron in Racial Attack
One Year Ago Today (November 12, 2021)…A woman pleaded guilty to charges related to her role in the fatal assault of a 31-year-old man in a racially motivated attack outside a Hemet bar, while the two men charged in the attack were ordered to stand trial. Ernesto Gonzales, 29,...
mynewsla.com
City Officials Celebrate Opening of $27 Million Veterans Housing Development
City and community leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the $27 million veterans housing development in Cathedral City. The grand opening ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the new Veteran’s Village, at 30600 Landau Blvd., according to city officials. Stakeholders Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez, Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez, John Bigley of Urban Housing Communities and others spoke at the ceremony.
mynewsla.com
Report: Rent Increases to Continue Throughout IE over Next Two Years
Although the region is still more affordable than neighboring areas closer to the coast, the Inland Empire is contending with the same cost pressures weighing on the rest of Southern California, and rents will continue to rise, according to a report released Thursday. The USC Lusk Center for Real Estate’s...
Comments / 0