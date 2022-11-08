Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced for Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Kohl’s Store
An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl’s store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Thursday to just over 100 years to life in state prison. Superior Court Judge Debra Cole-Hall called the Dec. 22, 2020,...
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Vehicle Theft, Marijuana Possession For Sale
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana inside the vehicle, Long Beach police said Saturday. Officers patrolling the area of East Broadway and Pine Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Friday spotted an unoccupied vehicle that matched the description of a previously stolen vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Detectives Probe Near-Deadly Fentanyl Poisoning on Riverside Campus
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
Police Investigate Granada Hills Drug Overdoses; Five Hospitalized
Police were investigating drug overdoses Saturday that sent five people in an apartment building in Granada Hills to hospitals. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two 30-year-old women, a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange. A press release from the...
Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
Sheriff’s Deputy Charged in Connection with Fatal Shooting in East LA
A sheriff’s deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Dance Studio Owner Accused of Molesting Two Girls
A 66-year-old Anaheim dance studio owner has been charged with sexually assaulting two students, and police Wednesday said they suspect there might be more victims and called on any to come forward. Richard Hirschl was charged Nov. 3 with four felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor...
Luna Grows Lead in Battle for LA County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after Friday’s update in the race to be the county’s next sheriff. Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna...
Eviction Notice Leads to Standoff at Hollywood Apartment Building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on a tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex was met by gunfire Thursday, leading to a standoff that prompted a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway, snarling traffic for hours. The standoff began at about 8 a.m. in the...
DA Probing Alleged Campaign Finance Violation by Villanueva
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is being investigated by the District Attorney’s Office to determine if he violated campaign finance laws with a video plea to deputies for donations during his reelection bid, the office confirmed Wednesday. The investigation, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, focuses on...
Man, 71, Killed By Van in Alhambra
A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra. The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department. Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts...
Possibly Intoxicated Man Hangs on Freeway On-Ramp, Leading to Intervention
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into traffic in Riverside Saturday was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man “dangling...
Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant’s attorney said her client’s decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
Driver Arrested After Leading Police on Wild Chase
A man suspected of leading authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was arrested in Hacienda Heights Wednesday evening. According to Fullerton police, the...
Suspect Leads Police on Wild Chase from OC to Whittier
A suspect led authorities on a wild chase Wednesday involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin the suspect in place. According to Fullerton police, the suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop...
