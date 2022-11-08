ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
Virginia Values Veterans Program connects veterans and employers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Values Veterans (V3) connects employers and veterans across the Commonwealth. Certified companies work with the Department of Veterans Services and other strategic partners to support Virginia’s veterans. One aspect of V3′s mission is to highlight brief stories about how V3-certified companies overcame obstacles to...
Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is thousands of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
WDBJ7 recognizes Robin Reed’s impact as he prepares to retire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To consider Robin’s impact here in western Virginia, you have to start by looking up. “That Robin’s got him a computer, Vernon. The man is wired for weather. Didn’t you hear Robin say that it was going to rain any second? We are talking pinpoint Vernon.”
