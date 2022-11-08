Read full article on original website
Microsoft Teams might have launched its most annoying feature yet
Making yourself heard on Microsoft Teams could be about to get a lot easier (and a lot louder) thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a new feature that will allow chat participants to mention everyone in a group all at once.
Thousands of websites hijacked for posioned Google SEO campaign
Cybercriminals have launched a major malicious SEO campaign with the goal of promoting obscure, low-quality Q&A sites, new research has found. A report from cybersecurity researchers Sucuri states that a unique piece of WordPress malware sits at the center of this campaign. According to the report, the campaign was first...
Microsoft Excel has unveiled an absolutely mind-blowing new feature
Your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets could soon be more dynamic than ever due to a potentially huge breakthrough by the company. A new Excel update will allow the spreadsheet software to insert images directly into a cell, making them part of a worksheet for the first time, as opposed to just floating on top of the sheet.
You can now get Google One VPN on your PC or Mac
After being mobile-only for months, will Google One VPN live up to expectations on desktop?. Google is finally bringing its VPN to desktop users with its latest improvement to the Google One VPN service. The move means that macOS and Windows users will only need an active premium Google One...
You'll soon be able to code on GitHub with just your voice
GitHub has announced a new speech recognition tool that it hopes will extend the reach of its programming tools by giving a much-needed accessibility boost to the industry. The so-called “Hey, GitHub!” will feature in GitHub Copilot in a move that the company says will make the software more accessible to developers “who may not be able to use a keyboard everyday”.
Windows 11 vs macOS Ventura - which is best for you?
2022 has seen the arrival of two major updates to Windows 11 and macOS - a major update for Microsoft's operating system, and a whole new version of macOS in the Ventura update. Long ago, you'd expect to see major updates every two years, and they would be paid, but...
Google just made it possible to pay for Spotify Premium outside the Play Store
Google is expanding its User Choice Billing (UCB) pilot program with Spotify among the first participants. It's now officially allowing the music platform's customers to set up service payments outside Google's Play Store. Back in March, Google teamed up with Spotify to launch the program by giving people the ability...
The iPhone 14’s best emergency feature will finally launch this month
Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is finally coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro later this month (November 2022) – if you live in the US or Canada that is. Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model (including the larger iPhone 14 Plus and...
New, optional Home Screen redesign tool discovered in second iOS 16.2 beta
Evidence found within the second iOS 16.2 beta points to Apple working on further streamlining the user interface (UI) on iPhones and iPads via a new mode. Called Custom Accessibility Mode, it was first discovered by 9to5 Mac (opens in new tab). The second iOS 16.2 beta is currently available for download through the Apple Developer Program (opens in new tab), but you can’t use the new mode at this time as it’s unavailable to users. This could mean the feature is far away from release or it’s something Apple is merely trying out. Either way, it’s a sign the company remains committed to working on accessibility features for its user base.
Old printer not working with Windows 11? Try this
If you're still clinging to a printer that you should have dumped ten years ago, then the OpenPrinting project might have some good news. Users will now be able to run printers that are unsupported by modern versions of Windows via running the Linux-emulator Windows Subsystem for Linux in combination with the project's Open Printing software.
You're right - a huge number of your work emails are just spam
A large proportion of your work emails may not be useful in any way, a new report examining billions of messages has claimed. Research from Hornetsecurity analyzing 25 billion business emails found nearly half (40.5%) are ‘unwanted’, and could even represent a serious threat to businesses. The report...
LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android
With DaVinci Resolve - our pick for best free video editing software - coming to iPad, mobile video editors have never had it so good. And things just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android. Since launching in 2016, the video editing app has...
Is the 'free' iPhone 14 Pro from Verizon on Black Friday really free?
The best Black Friday deals on phones, and often the best smartphone deal all year, will usually be an offer for a free phone when you sign a contract agreement with a mobile network like Verizon or T-Mobile. While you might save a few hundred on a phone from a major retailer, your mobile network provider has deals that can get you the best iPhones or the best Samsung phones for free. Of course, there’s a catch.
New headphones design will stop your embarrassing songs leaking out around you
Annoying headphones that leak sound could be a thing of the past – even on open-ear earphones – thanks to a new technology that’s been developed in Japan. The advancement comes from telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT), which had previously announced that it's working on a headphone-free way for passengers to enjoy in-flight entertainment.
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
IronVest review
A new contender that promises a future-proofed approach to password and identity management – if it can deliver the goods. IronVest (opens in new tab) is a new name when it comes to password managers (opens in new tab) and personal security, but there’s plenty of cloud behind the title: the organization has recently closed a $23 million seed funding round and the popular Abine Blur product has migrated across to the IronVest banner.
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?
A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
Philips Hue's first smart Christmas lights let you deck the halls with LEDs - and they're Matter-ready
Releasing under the Philips Hue brand, Signify’s new Festavia string lights will let people add an extra pop to their homes this upcoming holiday season. Made up of 250 smart LEDs along a 66-foot (20-meter) cord, these color-changing lights offer a lot of flexibility and we don’t mean just decorating your house. You can control the Festavia lights through the Philips Hue app, saving you the trouble of having to crawl under a Christmas tree just to turn them off. The app also allows users to dim or brighten the lights, change their color, and even set a lighting schedule. And Linear Style can be activated to add a smooth gradient effect to the LEDs, according to Signify (opens in new tab).
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
More malware is being hidden in PNG images, so watch out
Researchers have found evidence of new threat actors using PNG files to deliver malicious payloads. Both ESET and Avast have confirmed seeing a threat actor going by the name Worok using this method since early September 2022. Apparently, Worok has been busy targeting high-profile victims, such as government organizations, across...
