Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Indiana Daily Student
No. 11 Indiana women's basketball steamrolls UMass Lowell 93-37 with daunting inside presence
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball cruised to a 93-37 victory over the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Friday night. While the Hoosiers’ perimeter shooting wasn’t close to the threat it was Tuesday, Indiana took over inside the arc to quickly pull away. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes got...
Indiana Daily Student
Defensive dominance leads No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball past UMass Lowell
Throughout the early season, No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren has repeatedly emphasized how important stout defense is to the team’s identity. Moren said she makes this clear to every recruit and transfer interested in joining the Hoosiers. “They knew when they decided to come...
Indiana Daily Student
Bye Bye Bowling: Indiana football suffers brutal beatdown at the hands of the Buckeyes
Cold conditions and snow flurries in Ohio Stadium greeted Indiana football ahead of its matchup with No. 2 Ohio State. The Hoosiers entered the game as a 40-point underdog, in search of a rejuvenating upset that never transpired. Instead, Indiana was embarrassed by Ohio State on the road, 56-14. The...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Do Indiana football’s young players have the potential to save the program?
Indiana football got crushed by Ohio State, to nobody's surprise. While it’s easy to focus on the things that went wrong ‚ which is a lot — there has to be some sort of hope to come out of this game. Indiana head coach Tom Allen handed...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Sometimes an Indiana men’s basketball beatdown is just a beatdown, and that’s fine
Indiana men’s basketball defeated Bethune-Cookman University 101-49 Thursday night in what I can only assume is the most heated rivalry in all of college basketball between two teams that had never played one another previously. Hoosiers versus Wildcats. Big Ten versus Southwestern Athletic Conference. The zealous fervor of Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana heads on the road for toughest matchup of the year with Ohio State
Indiana football will travel to Columbus, to face Ohio State in the Ohio Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes ranked second in the latest Associated Press and College Football Playoff polls after beating Northwestern last week to remain undefeated. Indiana is entering the matchup following a loss to another ranked team...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 101-49, lights it up from 3-point range
Senior forward Miller Kopp’s celebrations after his 3-point shots were largely subdued, limited to fist pumps and points to his teammates. His confidence, however, wasn’t limited at all. Led by Kopp’s four 3-pointers, Indiana men’s basketball cruised to a 101-49 drubbing of Bethune-Cookman University on Thursday night....
Indiana Daily Student
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball welcomes UMass Lowell for second game of season
Following a season-opening win over the University of Vermont, No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball will host the University of Massachusetts Lowell at 7 p.m. Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. UMass Lowell — like Vermont — is a member of the America East Conference and enters the matchup after an 81-53 loss to Boston College on its opening night.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s tennis fall season concludes after 2022 Roberta Alison Fall Classic
Last weekend, Indiana women’s tennis closed out its fall season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as it competed in the 34th annual Roberta Alison Fall Classic. Led by graduate transfer Lauren Lemonds, the Hoosiers put up an impressive fight against opponents from top-ranked programs across the two-day event. Lemonds headlined the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to face No. 16 Penn State and No. 9 Minnesota this weekend
Indiana volleyball is on a three-match losing streak with a 6-8 record in the conference after losing to Wisconsin on the road Nov. 6. Indiana has an opportunity Friday to break this cycle and improve its resume with a ranked win against No. 16 Penn State or a win against No. 9 Minnesota on Sunday.
Indiana Daily Student
Old friendships rekindled as Indiana men’s basketball prepares to play Bethune-Cookman
Indiana men’s basketball has never faced Bethune-Cookman University before, but that doesn’t mean the two teams don’t have any connection. The squads are tied together by their head coaches, Indiana’s Mike Woodson and Bethune-Cookman's Reggie Theus, once teammates on the Kansas City and Sacramento Kings and still good friends now.
Indiana Daily Student
Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal
The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football quarterback Jack Tuttle out for season with shoulder injury
Indiana football fans have likely seen the last of redshirt senior Jack Tuttle playing quarterback for the Hoosiers. Tuttle was injured after a sack in the second quarter of Indiana’s 45-14 loss to No. 16 Penn State on Nov. 5. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Indiana head football...
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Nov. 10-16
As the weather gets colder, house venues switch their backyard celebrations to basement shows. Local bars and houses will host touring and local musicians. Bloomington indie psych folk artist Connor McLaren and local band The Strangers will perform at 10 p.m. at The Bluebird. Doors will open at 9 p.m. and the tickets are $5 for the 21+ crowd.
Indiana Daily Student
School of Medicine to build new medical education and research building in Indianapolis
Indiana University School of Medicine started building on Oct. 19 in Indianapolis, Indiana to create a $230 million medical education and research building. . At the facility west of Senate Avenue and south of the IU Neurosciences Research Center on 16th Street, this building will stand 11 stories tall and take up 326,200 square feet of land.
Indiana Daily Student
Helen Rummel named spring 2023 editor-in-chief
The IU Student Media Publications Board met Friday, Nov. 11 and has elected senior Helen Rummel as the spring 2023 editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student. Rummel joined the IDS staff her freshman year as a student reporter. She has worked as an arts and news reporter and as a news, managing and investigations editor.
Indiana Daily Student
The Bloomington Chamber Singers to present ‘American Choral Gems’ Nov. 12
The Bloomington Chamber Singers (BCS) will present 20th and 21st century choral works at their performance “American Choral Gems” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. “American Choral Gems" will feature pieces from composers Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, Elaine Hagenburg, Eric Whitchare, IU...
Indiana Daily Student
New Hope for Families Shelter to celebrate fourth annual Hope for the Holidays tree auction
Local unhoused shelter New Hope for Families will welcome Bloomington to the fourth annual Hope for the Holidays Tree Extravaganza and Auction from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 15-17 at Switchyard Park. Sponsored by Catalent, the celebration will invite visitors to view more than 60 elaborate holiday trees decorated by local businesses,...
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Indiana Daily Student
Man arrested in connection with 2020 fatal shooting of IU student in New York City
New York City Police arrested a man on Nov. 3 in connection to the murder of an IU student in October 2020. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, in connection with the murder of IU student Ethan Williams, 20, according to a Fox59 article. Freeman was preliminarily charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 3.
