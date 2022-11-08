ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana heads on the road for toughest matchup of the year with Ohio State

Indiana football will travel to Columbus, to face Ohio State in the Ohio Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes ranked second in the latest Associated Press and College Football Playoff polls after beating Northwestern last week to remain undefeated. Indiana is entering the matchup following a loss to another ranked team...
COLUMBUS, OH
Indiana Daily Student

No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball welcomes UMass Lowell for second game of season

Following a season-opening win over the University of Vermont, No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball will host the University of Massachusetts Lowell at 7 p.m. Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. UMass Lowell — like Vermont — is a member of the America East Conference and enters the matchup after an 81-53 loss to Boston College on its opening night.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal

The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Local music scene: Nov. 10-16

As the weather gets colder, house venues switch their backyard celebrations to basement shows. Local bars and houses will host touring and local musicians. Bloomington indie psych folk artist Connor McLaren and local band The Strangers will perform at 10 p.m. at The Bluebird. Doors will open at 9 p.m. and the tickets are $5 for the 21+ crowd.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Helen Rummel named spring 2023 editor-in-chief

The IU Student Media Publications Board met Friday, Nov. 11 and has elected senior Helen Rummel as the spring 2023 editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student. Rummel joined the IDS staff her freshman year as a student reporter. She has worked as an arts and news reporter and as a news, managing and investigations editor.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

The Bloomington Chamber Singers to present ‘American Choral Gems’ Nov. 12

The Bloomington Chamber Singers (BCS) will present 20th and 21st century choral works at their performance “American Choral Gems” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. “American Choral Gems" will feature pieces from composers Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, Elaine Hagenburg, Eric Whitchare, IU...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

