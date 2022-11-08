ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

Column: Veteran point guard Goran Dragić is earning more minutes on a Chicago Bulls team looking for a spark. ‘It’s really easy to fit in here.’

Goran Dragić is getting acclimated to life in Chicago, which can be a bit of a culture shock for a 15-year NBA veteran who spent most of his NBA career in Phoenix, Miami and Houston. “Every city is different, and I’ve had luck for most of my career to be in warm places,” the Bulls guard said before a recent game. “So this is one of the big differences this season, being in Chicago.” Dragić ...
Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 12

On this week's "Sweet Tea With Tony B." we look back at the South Carolina-Florida game of 2006. It was Steve Spurrier's return to Florida's Swamp, where he was the head coach for 12 seasons. The Florida Gators, under second-year coach Urban Meyer, needed to keep winning to stay in the hunt for the ...
Boston faces Detroit on 5-game win streak

Boston Celtics (9-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Detroit. The Pistons have gone 1-10 against Eastern Conference...
