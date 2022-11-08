Read full article on original website
Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Granada Hills Drug Overdoses; Five Hospitalized
Police were investigating drug overdoses Saturday that sent five people in an apartment building in Granada Hills to hospitals. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two 30-year-old women, a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange. A press release from the...
mynewsla.com
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
mynewsla.com
Luna Grows Lead in Battle for LA County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after Friday’s update in the race to be the county’s next sheriff. Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man was shot and killed Friday in a car-to car-shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of West 69th Street where they found a man sitting in a black Kia suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Men Killed in Mid- City Crash
Two men who were hit by a vehicle and killed near the Mid-City area of Los Angeles were identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of South Robertson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jose Linares 78, and Alfredo Linares ,76,...
mynewsla.com
Man, 71, Killed By Van in Alhambra
A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra. The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department. Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Maywood Man, 87
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 87-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing Friday from Maywood. Gabriel Antonio Vega was last seen about 11:22 a.m. in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Maywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Santa Clarita Traffic Crash
A man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:32 a.m to 13304 Soledad Canyon Road west of Oak Avenue where they found the crash scene, the CHP said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP...
mynewsla.com
Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified
A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Chief, $4 Million Harassment Case Winner Set as Witnesses in Trial
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 plans to call that colleague as well as Chief Michel Moore as witnesses in the upcoming trial of his case.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Beverly Hills After Allegedly Robbing Two People at Gunpoint
A man was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended two vehicle occupants with his car, then robbed them at gunpoint. Culver City Police Department units were called about 1:45 p.m. to the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards on reports of a robbery and found a victim who said she was inside her car when the suspect rear-ended her with his vehicle, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Dementia Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Palmdale
A 68-year-old man diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing after last being seen in Palmdale Wednesday. Cirilo Ortega was last seen about 9:45 a.m. in the 37800 block of 19th Street East, between East Avenue R and East Avenue S, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Firefighter Dies at Home, No Cause Released
A Los Angeles firefighter has died at his home, authorities announced, but no further details have been released. “With heavy hearts, we announce that active-duty Firefighter III Kenneth Brink passed away off-duty in his home on November 9, 2022,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in a statement Thursday.
mynewsla.com
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Stabbed in South Los Angeles Area; Suspect Sought
A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed Thursday in the south Los Angeles area, and his killer was being sought. The crime occurred about 12:50 a.m. in the 10400 block of South Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross Lane of Long Beach was pronounced dead at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Man, 22, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Lancaster
A 22-year-old man was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster Wednesday. Gabriel Duke Herrera was last seen about 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lightcap Street, near Lancaster Boulevard and 17th Street East, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Herrera is Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches...
mynewsla.com
Man, 61, Reported Missing in Westmont Area of South Los Angeles
A 61-year-old man was reported missing in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Wednesday. Dennis Chavez was last seen in the area of Denker Avenue and West 102nd Street, near Jesse Owens Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chavez is Hispanic, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 135...
