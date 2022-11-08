Balenciaga has become the undisputed king of luxury sneakers, delivering everything from its Runner sneaker and the distressed Paris sneaker to more divisive pairs like the HD, Defender, and the Tyrex. However, despite the Demna-helmed House continuing to put out a slew of new designs, it looks as if it hasn’t given up on the sneaker that changed everything: the Triple S. Now, following the controversial adidas co-designed pairs, Balenciaga is back with two new Triple S offerings made from a technical fabric.

2 DAYS AGO