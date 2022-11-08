Read full article on original website
Emerging French Label Davril Supply Is Exploring the Power of Workwear
Emerging French streetwear label Davril Supply has just unveiled a new collection of Blacksmith jackets. The emerging brand has garnered a strong following throughout its home of France with last-minute drops and innovative marketing tactics on its Instagram page. Recently, Davril Supply has released a collection of footwear — such as the Lavander Amaryllis — designed with low-cut silhouettes and unique, sketch-like branding on its gum soles.
GARMENT PROJECT Wants You to Explore in Style With Its New KAI Sneaker
Danish footwear brand GARMENT PROJECT has unveiled its latest edition of the KAI sneaker, one of the brand’s most coveted styles for the Winter season. The drop has come hot on the heels of its Cloud Snow Boot release as well as its well-received collaboration with Ebbets Farm on its varsity sport-inspired hat collection. Now, GARMENT PROJECT has produced new low and mid iterations of the KAI, each of which comes in three different colorways of grey, khaki, and black.
Très Bien and Diemme's Cornaro Low Is a Boot Fit For All Occasions
From creating a chair with JOY Objects to developing its own range of clothes under its everywear label, retailer Très Bien has shown that it’s more than just a shop, but a creative hub that delivers a uniform and a lifestyle for its dialed-in consumer. Now, under the everywear moniker, Très Bien delivers yet another collaboration, this time around working with the Italian footwear brand Diemme.
Take a Full Look at the Marc Jacobs x doublet Collection
Shortly after being teased, Marc Jacobs and Masayuki Ino‘s doublet have now delivered their unexpected collaboration. Built on Jacob’s admiration of doublet, the team-up is fueled by a mutual penchant for diversity, humor, and unique spirit. The perfect harmony features sweatshirts, tees, and bags marked by upcycled elements...
Jeremy Scott Graffitis the adidas Originals Forum 84 High and Low
Jeremy Scott is one of adidas Originals‘ most polarizing footwear collaborators: you either love his designs, or you hate them. Most are fitted with wings or teddy bears, others are simply dipped in metallic gold. What you cannot call them is subtle, but it seems the Three Stripes are looking to expand into slightly more understated territories with its latest JS collaboration which, once again, takes on the Forum 84 High and Low.
Balenciaga Updates the Triple S Sneaker In Luxe-Looking Technical Materials
Balenciaga has become the undisputed king of luxury sneakers, delivering everything from its Runner sneaker and the distressed Paris sneaker to more divisive pairs like the HD, Defender, and the Tyrex. However, despite the Demna-helmed House continuing to put out a slew of new designs, it looks as if it hasn’t given up on the sneaker that changed everything: the Triple S. Now, following the controversial adidas co-designed pairs, Balenciaga is back with two new Triple S offerings made from a technical fabric.
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
Clarks’ ATL Trek Combi Designed to Take on Any Terrain
Clarks Originals has just presented its latest trail shoe, the ATL Trek Walk Waterproof White Combi, and it’s one of the brand’s most innovative trail shoes to date. Recently, Clarks unveiled its “Lockhill Oxblood Combi” sneaker, taking inspiration from New York’s shoe scene from the 1990s. The shoe combined a selection of bright colors with a modernized footbed for extra comfort — and this new ATL Trek shoe is more of the same.
Nicholas Daley Taps Wu-Lu for a Lyric-Covered Charity T-Shirt
Nicholas Daley is one of London’s humblest designers, often putting things that truly matter to him at the forefront of his work. Take his Fall/Winter 2022 London Fashion Week showcase, for example, which saw the designer take over an East London warehouse with a celebratory event that honored the arts, music, and family. Now, in collaboration with the artist that appeared in his FW22 offering — Wu-Lu — Nicholas Daley readies a charity T-shirt sale as part of the “Dark Haze” collection.
Carhartt WIP Surrenders to the Skull With mastermind JAPAN Collaboration
Mastermind JAPAN and Carhartt, both mainline and through Carhartt WIP, have a relationship that spans more than a decade. Hypebeast’s archives found a collaboration between the two in 2010, and plenty more year after year, and now the duo are back together for a seasonal eight-piece drop. Under Masaaki...
Sophie Bille Brahe Looks to the Clouds for New Jewelery Box
Clouds have become a repeated motif throughout much of the work of Sophie Bille Brahe. The Danish jeweler often looks to the sky for inspiration, before transforming the shapes observed into silhouettes for objects. Now, she turns her attention to a trinket box, which takes on the form of a...
Take a Full Look at the UNDERCOVER x Levi's®️ Collection
Following an announcement earlier this month on Instagram, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and Levi’s®️ have now released the full collection lookbook for their upcoming collaboration. The six-piece capsule looks to blend Levi’s classic Made in USA denim with traditional Japanese components infused with UNDERCOVER’s unruly attitudes.
Goodsmile Company Crafts a 'Chainsaw Man' Figure
Following the breakout success of its anime premiere earlier last month, Chainsaw Man is now receiving a new collectible figure that doesn’t threaten to break the bank courtesy of Goodsmile Company. Arriving as part of Goodsmile’s POP UP PARADE collection, a series of accessible figures standing around 18 cm (7 inches) in height depicting a vast range of characters from popular shows and games, the new collectible features protagonist Denji in full Chainsaw Man form.
Feel Like a '90s Cyborg With Jean Paul Gaultier's "Cyber Collection"
Jean Paul Gaultier‘s renaissance has birthed a rather sensual Y/Project collaboration, an upcoming collection co-designed by Haider Ackermann, and plenty of referential looks from the “Iconic Print” series. It all comes at a time when fashion is still having its ’90s and Y2K moment, and now Jean Paul Gaultier looks to capitalize on this with the release of the “Cyber Collection.”
Shine Bright In Stone Island's Iridescent ECONYL Nylon Gloves
After unveiling its U.K. subculture-inspired footwear collection and a special 40th-anniversary luminescent jacket, Stone Island is back with yet more techwear, this time around tackling the humble glove. However, in true Stoney form, these are not any ordinary gloves; these are the snappily-named 92077 NYLON METAL IN ECONYL® REGENERATED NYLON gloves.
Gucci's Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Skin Bags Serve Retro Glamor
Gucci‘s archive might be one of the most heavily referenced in the entire fashion industry, and no one pulls from the past better than the House’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele. From heavily-informed collections co-designed by Harry Styles to collaborations with Palace that looked to bring back ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s undertones, everything Gucci touches is a reflection on the past — and now, it continues its efforts with the release of the Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Hair Bag duo.
Moncler Is Making Walkies Fashionable and Cozy for Your Four-Legged Friends
We all know and love for its Maya Jacket and penchant for collaboration (as it keeps delivering per its 70th-anniversary celebrations), but when it comes to outerwear why should it only cater to “hoomans?” This is where Poldo Dog Couture comes in, working alongside Moncler once again to release a capsule collection fit for your four-legged friends.
Get Wild With the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes"
2022 saw the triumphant return for various models, including Penny Hardaway’s classic Air Max Penny 1. The ’90s born sneaker splashed back onto the scene courtesy of Social Status and its collaborative “Recess” capsule. Following this, various stylish colorways also hit shelves with more arriving each month. Adding to this list, an exotic “Tiger Stripes” look is on its way.
Madhappy Meets Columbia Sportswear To Take On the Cold
Los Angeles-based loungewear label Madhappy has teamed up with Columbia Sportswear for a second capsule — this time, one filled with outerwear staples. As a label centered on “making the world a more optimistic place,” Madhappy’s Columbia collaboration intends to shed light on the link between spending time outdoors and improved mental health.
