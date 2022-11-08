An argument between a local man and woman turned violent with a gun being displayed and shots fired. On Nov. 2, at approximately 6 p.m., Navasota Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Courtney Road for reports of shots fired. A witness on scene advised officers that Anthony Harris, 33 of Navasota, and Brittany Bay, 33 of Navasota, were arguing inside a vehicle outside the residence prior to shots being fired.

NAVASOTA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO