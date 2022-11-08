Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Power outage affecting over 3,000 CSU customers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As storms make their way into the area some College Station Utilities customers are without power. Over 1,600 customers are affected by the outage in the Castlegate and Castle Rock subdivisions. Customers along Barron Lane and Victoria avenue are also experiencing a power outage, over 1,500 customers are affected.
wtaw.com
Sale Of College Station’s Former Westinghouse Electronics Manufacturing Building
What opened nearly 40 years ago as a state of the art advanced defense electronic component manufacturing facility in in College Station has a new owner. What was originally the Westinghouse building is located next to College Station’s Academy store and was in operation between 1983 and 1999. Purchased...
Central Texas drive-thru safari for sale houses over 100 animal species
Rhinos, giraffes, and more await at this property.
KBTX.com
Body found unattended near Bryan apartment complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a body was found near a Bryan apartment complex. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Pendleton Drive. Police are calling it an “unattended death”. The apartment complex sent an email to residents saying Bryan police say there...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies react to Abbott victory
With over 98% of the votes in and Greg Abbott ahead of Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, the incumbent will hold his Texas governor seat for another term. With 59.7% of Brazos County reportedly voting for Abbott and 38.5% voting for O’Rourke, Texas A&M students shared their feelings about the gubernatorial election results.
Battalion Texas AM
Brazos County midterm results announced
Editor’s note: Results are still unofficial, as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be updated as more information becomes available. Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station...
KHOU
Texas A&M University Police address safety concerns from the campus community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 regarding community concerns over the recent criminal activity in the area. After two sexual assaults occurred in Bryan over the weekend, University Police say they have received numerous calls from concerned parents. To help...
Whitehouse man who killed his mother in 2003 executed, gives final statement
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Tracy Beatty, a Whitehouse man sentenced to death for killing his mother in 2003, wept as he said his last words, including “I don’t want to leave you baby” to his new wife and “see you on the other side,” before receiving the lethal injection Wednesday night.
KBTX.com
City of Bryan elects new mayor, councilmembers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bobby Gutierrez has been elected as the new mayor for the city of Bryan in Nov. 8 midterm elections. Gutierrez has been on the city council since 2020. With all precincts reporting, the local businessman defeated Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland. The final tally was:. Bobby...
Police: Reports of zip-ties on trash cans have no link to criminal activity
Law enforcement in Bryan-College Station have determined that recent reports of zip-ties being placed on trash cans have no link to criminal activity.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Goes To Social Media In An Attempt To Stop Rumors
The Bryan police department goes to social media in an attempt to stop rumors following two sexual assaults last weekend. Officer Kole Taylor says they are getting a lot of questions from people reading social media posts containing incorrect information. Taylor says their resources are being diverted from the investigation...
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
Navasota Examiner
Shots fired during altercation
An argument between a local man and woman turned violent with a gun being displayed and shots fired. On Nov. 2, at approximately 6 p.m., Navasota Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Courtney Road for reports of shots fired. A witness on scene advised officers that Anthony Harris, 33 of Navasota, and Brittany Bay, 33 of Navasota, were arguing inside a vehicle outside the residence prior to shots being fired.
