College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Power outage affecting over 3,000 CSU customers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As storms make their way into the area some College Station Utilities customers are without power. Over 1,600 customers are affected by the outage in the Castlegate and Castle Rock subdivisions. Customers along Barron Lane and Victoria avenue are also experiencing a power outage, over 1,500 customers are affected.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Body found unattended near Bryan apartment complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a body was found near a Bryan apartment complex. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Pendleton Drive. Police are calling it an “unattended death”. The apartment complex sent an email to residents saying Bryan police say there...
BRYAN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies react to Abbott victory

With over 98% of the votes in and Greg Abbott ahead of Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, the incumbent will hold his Texas governor seat for another term. With 59.7% of Brazos County reportedly voting for Abbott and 38.5% voting for O’Rourke, Texas A&M students shared their feelings about the gubernatorial election results.
TEXAS STATE
Battalion Texas AM

Brazos County midterm results announced

Editor’s note: Results are still unofficial, as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be updated as more information becomes available. Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan elects new mayor, councilmembers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bobby Gutierrez has been elected as the new mayor for the city of Bryan in Nov. 8 midterm elections. Gutierrez has been on the city council since 2020. With all precincts reporting, the local businessman defeated Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland. The final tally was:. Bobby...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Goes To Social Media In An Attempt To Stop Rumors

The Bryan police department goes to social media in an attempt to stop rumors following two sexual assaults last weekend. Officer Kole Taylor says they are getting a lot of questions from people reading social media posts containing incorrect information. Taylor says their resources are being diverted from the investigation...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Shots fired during altercation

An argument between a local man and woman turned violent with a gun being displayed and shots fired. On Nov. 2, at approximately 6 p.m., Navasota Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Courtney Road for reports of shots fired. A witness on scene advised officers that Anthony Harris, 33 of Navasota, and Brittany Bay, 33 of Navasota, were arguing inside a vehicle outside the residence prior to shots being fired.
NAVASOTA, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
