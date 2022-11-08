ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph County Clerk-elect plans to focus on election integrity

Big changes are coming to the St. Joseph County Clerk's Office. That's according to Amy Rolfes who was elected to the position after beating Democratic challenger Lana Cleary on Tuesday. The office has been under investigation after a video surfaced allegedly showing outgoing County Clerk Rita Glenn entering a ballot...
President Biden addresses nation following Midterm elections

President Joe Biden says the midterms was "a good day for democracy." This came as he addressed the nation just hours ago, reacting to the last night's election. After many predicted a "Red Wave" would sweep through congress, handing control back to the GOP, the president says that has not happened.
