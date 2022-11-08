Read full article on original website
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the Nevada gubernatorial race.
news3lv.com
Nearly 10,000 ballots to cure in Clark County by Monday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Election Center is contacting nearly10,000 voters who need to cure or fix their mail ballot due to a signature issue or because they didn't sign it. Staff at the center have identified 14,569 ballots to cure during the election. The county has...
news3lv.com
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
Republican Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor, the Associated Press projected Friday.
news3lv.com
Staff security a priority at Clark County Election Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Security for staff remains a top priority at the Clark County Election Center, according to Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria. The facility does not have cameras to provide a live feed showing staff counting ballots like in Washoe County. “It's not required by law,” Gloria...
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads
Policy, politics and progressive commentary 59,600 – that’s how many ballots were placed in drop boxes in Clark County on Election Day, officials announced Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, county officials said nearly 15,000 mail-in ballots had been dropped off by voters prior to Election Day, and another nearly 13,000 had been delivered by the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday. USPS delivered […] The post Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada results to be delayed by Clark County ballot processing
LAS VEGAS — Clark County elections officials don't expect to process two significant tranches of ballots Tuesday night, increasing the likelihood that the outcome of one of the most closely watched Senate races won't be known before the sun rises on Wednesday. Ballots left in drop boxes on Election...
Fox5 KVVU
When will we know who has won Nevada races?
New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building. Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages. Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. Here’s where Clark County’s...
KOLO TV Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.
Nye County voters weigh in on machine vs. hand counting
After a lawsuit by the ACLU, a ruling by the Nevada Supreme Court, and a directive from Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Nye County will now use machines to count ballots.
capradio.org
As ballots are counted in Nevada, working class voters could heavily sway House races
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Nevada has become a battleground state in the race for control of Congress. But with little to go on the morning after, what can we take away about how the election played out?. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Our colleague, A Martínez, is...
Nevada’s Clark County says ballot counting will stretch into next week
Election officials in the largest county in Nevada said Wednesday that ballot counting will continue through next week, though the majority of 2022 ballots could be counted by Friday, as the nation anxiously awaits election results for the state’s Senate seat. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said...
news3lv.com
Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
Fox5 KVVU
Pat Spearman concedes in race for North Las Vegas mayor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pat Spearman has conceded the race for mayor of North Las Vegas. Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman on Thursday issued the below statement:. ‘The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans”.
Elko Daily Free Press
Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat
ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January. After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage going into Thanksgiving
The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage …. The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Advocates call for safety after Nevada...
City of Las Vegas explains political sign cleanup after Election Day
Officials from the City of Las Vegas explain the rules and procedure of cleaning up the political signs throughout the valley after elections.
news3lv.com
Deaths on Nevada roads largely unchanged in October, down slightly for year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads last month was largely unchanged from the year before, according to preliminary figures from state officials. There were 32 traffic-related fatalities this October, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. In comparison, there were 33 deaths on the roads in October last year.
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas’ first family reburied after nearly 50 years in a lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One of Las Vegas’ first families has returned home after half a century in a lab. The bodies were uncovered in 1975, according to Historian Joe Thomson, by former UNLV anthropology professor Sheilagh Brooks. But, her promise to soon return the bodies after digging them up took nearly 50 years to do.
