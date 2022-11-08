Policy, politics and progressive commentary 59,600 – that’s how many ballots were placed in drop boxes in Clark County on Election Day, officials announced Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, county officials said nearly 15,000 mail-in ballots had been dropped off by voters prior to Election Day, and another nearly 13,000 had been delivered by the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday. USPS delivered […] The post Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads appeared first on Nevada Current.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO