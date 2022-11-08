ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Nearly 10,000 ballots to cure in Clark County by Monday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Election Center is contacting nearly10,000 voters who need to cure or fix their mail ballot due to a signature issue or because they didn't sign it. Staff at the center have identified 14,569 ballots to cure during the election. The county has...
Staff security a priority at Clark County Election Center

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Security for staff remains a top priority at the Clark County Election Center, according to Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria. The facility does not have cameras to provide a live feed showing staff counting ballots like in Washoe County. “It's not required by law,” Gloria...
Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads

Policy, politics and progressive commentary 59,600 – that’s how many ballots were placed in drop boxes in Clark County on Election Day, officials announced Wednesday. Earlier Wednesday, county officials said nearly 15,000 mail-in ballots  had been dropped off by voters prior to Election Day, and another nearly 13,000 had been delivered by the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday. USPS delivered […] The post Tens of thousands of still uncounted ballots could reverse current Republican leads appeared first on Nevada Current.
When will we know who has won Nevada races?

New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building. Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages. Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. Here’s where Clark County’s...
Stavros Anthony wins race for Lt. Governor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.
Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
Pat Spearman concedes in race for North Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pat Spearman has conceded the race for mayor of North Las Vegas. Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman on Thursday issued the below statement:. ‘The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans”.
Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat

ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January. After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.
Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage going into Thanksgiving

The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage …. The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Advocates call for safety after Nevada...
Deaths on Nevada roads largely unchanged in October, down slightly for year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads last month was largely unchanged from the year before, according to preliminary figures from state officials. There were 32 traffic-related fatalities this October, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. In comparison, there were 33 deaths on the roads in October last year.
