BBQ And Pizza Make For Epic Love Story At MontCo Restaurant Headed To Philly

Pictured is the Lucky Well flagship location in Ambler, Montgomery County. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Lucky Well barbecue restaurant has been a fixture of the Montgomery County dining scene since opening its flagship location in Ambler a decade ago.

Now, the hometown grill joint is headed for Philadelphia, and its menu offers a new twist alongside familiar favorites.

The new location at 3432 Sansom Street in University City's Restaurant Row is the first Lucky Well to feature a pizza oven, owner and chef Chad Rosenthal told 6ABC.

Guests can now order the smoky briskets and barbecue ribs they know and love as toppings on a full-size pie, cooked up by noted Philly pizza chef Steven Seibel, Rosenthal says.

The star of the show at Lucky Well is the slow-cooked, Memphis-style barbecue, served alongside traditional staples like mac and cheese, baked beans, and corn bread, according to its website.

The University City Lucky Well is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

