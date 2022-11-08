NC man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carvent Webb, of Charlotte, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $1,272,722.

