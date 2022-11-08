ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NC man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carvent Webb, of Charlotte, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

NC woman wins $217,058 after buying $5 lottery ticket

When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $1,272,722.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

