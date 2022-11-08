Nick Lachey may have just served up 98 degrees of shade. During the "Love is Blind" season 3 reunion, the show's hosts, Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey, sat down to rehash the romantic ups and the downs with the pairs from the pods. But it was Nick himself who had fans raising their eyebrows after he connected with contestant Matt Bolton over previous marriages, quipping that marriage "is always better the second time."

2 DAYS AGO