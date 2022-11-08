COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A critically-acclaimed off-Broadway play is about to open a week of performances in Columbia. The 2016 Critics' Pick by the New York Times and Time Out, "Small Mouth Sounds" tells the story of six strangers looking to escape the chaos and noise of modern day society by attending a week-long meditation retreat in a secluded forest. Part of that retreat is a vow of complete silence and asks the question "How do we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us?"

