Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
wach.com
Last-second shot gives South Carolina win over Clemson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia native Chico Carter Jr. was the hero on Friday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Cardinal Newman alum's last-second shot gave South Carolina the 60-58 win over in-state rival Clemson. It was a stellar game for Carter Jr. as he had 16 points on...
wach.com
No. 1 South Carolina passes first road test with win at No. 17 Maryland
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team passed their first big test of the new season with a 81-56 win at No. 17 Maryland. The Gamecocks didn't play their best basketball in the first half as some sloppy play, including nine turnovers, gave them just a 32-26 lead at the half.
wach.com
Keenan superstar Milaysia Fulwiley staying home, picks South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Keenan basketball superstar Milaysia Fulwiley has made her long-awaited college decision. On Thursday afternoon in the Keenan High School auditorium, Fulwiley announced she is heading to play for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. It's another huge recruit heading to the reigning national champions....
wach.com
"I'll never forget": Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt reflects on Dutch Fork experience
(WACH) - Former Dutch Fork high school football standout Jalin Hyatt attributes his success at Tennessee to his time as a Silver Fox. Hyatt spoke with WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole in a 1-on-1 interview to reminisce on his time in Irmo, weigh in on Antonio Williams' success at Clemson, and the biggest lesson he learned from head coach Tom Knotts.
wach.com
Benedict claims SIAC title over Tuskegee
Columbia, SC (WACH) — For the first time in program history, the Tigers of Benedict football are SIAC Champions!. Benedict blew past Tuskegee 58-21 in the championship game Saturday, marking their first win over the Golden Tigers and first time hoisting the SIAC trophy. With the win, the Tigers...
wach.com
High School Football Second Round Highlights and Scores, Saturday schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of high school football games were played on Friday night, with the majority moved to either earlier in the week or Saturday afternoon. For highlights of Friday night's games, click on the video at the top of the page! Watch "Sports Zone" with the WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm.
wach.com
"Bring the juice": Benedict football gears up for historic SIAC championship
(WACH) - The Benedict College football team is preparing for the program's first-ever SIAC championship game. "Bring the juice," said Benedict football head coach Chennis Berry. "I would love to see 11,000 screaming fans at Charlie Johnson Stadium." Coach Berry put out a call to action on Friday morning during...
wach.com
Dreher High School Senior earns Tennis State Championship Title
FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — Dreher High School senior Mary Kat Stricklin won the 2022 Class 3A girls tennis singles state championship. Stricklin won five matches in two days to earn the championship title in Florence on Nov. 8. “I am excited and happy almost beyond words for Mary Kat,”...
wach.com
Overnight Tornado Watch expands across more of the Midlands until 7AM Friday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A **Tornado Watch** is now in effect until 7 a.m. for the majority of the WACH Fox viewing area including Columbia, Lexington, Sumter, Orangeburg, and Camden. Nicole weakened significantly while moving across Florida and in to Georgia Thursday. It dropped from a Category 1 Hurricane...
wach.com
Arts WACH: "Small Mouth Sounds" making noise in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A critically-acclaimed off-Broadway play is about to open a week of performances in Columbia. The 2016 Critics' Pick by the New York Times and Time Out, "Small Mouth Sounds" tells the story of six strangers looking to escape the chaos and noise of modern day society by attending a week-long meditation retreat in a secluded forest. Part of that retreat is a vow of complete silence and asks the question "How do we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us?"
wach.com
Prisma Health's home-building blitz helps residents in five counties
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity didn’t let dreary weather stop them from giving back Thursday. The two groups partnered for a home-building blitz - helping to build or do work on nearly a dozen homes across five counties. Clarence Sevillian, Prisma Health...
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
wach.com
Richland One job fair searches for candidates to fill vacancies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County School District One held a job fair on Saturday, November 12, to try and fill the 80 vacancies the district currently has. The fair was held at Eau Claire High School. Officials look for candidates who have a strong desire to be...
wach.com
Police in Sumter finds missing, runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Cabbagestalk returned home safe around 8 p.m., according to the Sumter Police Department. ORIGINAL: Sumter Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen leaving her home. Officials say Shamoni Cabbagestalk left her home on Newberry Avenue Friday, and hasn't...
wach.com
Recovering from Nicole, weekend gets clearer and cooler
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The worst of Nicole has come and gone. For the rest of Friday evening, we're only looking at a couple of scattered showers pushing out to the east. Wind gusts in the Midlands reached well into the 30s. The highest was 43 MPH measured at Fairfield...
wach.com
Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
wach.com
Richland County deputies respond to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a Columbia area mall. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place Mall. People have been advised by officials to avoid the area at this time.
wach.com
3 charged in shooting incident near Ridge View High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three people have been charged in a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School in September and more are expected. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to Ridge View High School on Sept.29, around 12:30 p.m.
wach.com
Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
wach.com
City officials cancel Veterans Day Parade due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday, November 11, City officials are announcing the cancelation of the Veterans Day parade. The decision to hold the parade and honor the veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.
