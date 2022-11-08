ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Last-second shot gives South Carolina win over Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia native Chico Carter Jr. was the hero on Friday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Cardinal Newman alum's last-second shot gave South Carolina the 60-58 win over in-state rival Clemson. It was a stellar game for Carter Jr. as he had 16 points on...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

No. 1 South Carolina passes first road test with win at No. 17 Maryland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team passed their first big test of the new season with a 81-56 win at No. 17 Maryland. The Gamecocks didn't play their best basketball in the first half as some sloppy play, including nine turnovers, gave them just a 32-26 lead at the half.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Keenan superstar Milaysia Fulwiley staying home, picks South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Keenan basketball superstar Milaysia Fulwiley has made her long-awaited college decision. On Thursday afternoon in the Keenan High School auditorium, Fulwiley announced she is heading to play for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. It's another huge recruit heading to the reigning national champions....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"I'll never forget": Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt reflects on Dutch Fork experience

(WACH) - Former Dutch Fork high school football standout Jalin Hyatt attributes his success at Tennessee to his time as a Silver Fox. Hyatt spoke with WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole in a 1-on-1 interview to reminisce on his time in Irmo, weigh in on Antonio Williams' success at Clemson, and the biggest lesson he learned from head coach Tom Knotts.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Benedict claims SIAC title over Tuskegee

Columbia, SC (WACH) — For the first time in program history, the Tigers of Benedict football are SIAC Champions!. Benedict blew past Tuskegee 58-21 in the championship game Saturday, marking their first win over the Golden Tigers and first time hoisting the SIAC trophy. With the win, the Tigers...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

High School Football Second Round Highlights and Scores, Saturday schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of high school football games were played on Friday night, with the majority moved to either earlier in the week or Saturday afternoon. For highlights of Friday night's games, click on the video at the top of the page! Watch "Sports Zone" with the WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Dreher High School Senior earns Tennis State Championship Title

FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — Dreher High School senior Mary Kat Stricklin won the 2022 Class 3A girls tennis singles state championship. Stricklin won five matches in two days to earn the championship title in Florence on Nov. 8. “I am excited and happy almost beyond words for Mary Kat,”...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Arts WACH: "Small Mouth Sounds" making noise in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A critically-acclaimed off-Broadway play is about to open a week of performances in Columbia. The 2016 Critics' Pick by the New York Times and Time Out, "Small Mouth Sounds" tells the story of six strangers looking to escape the chaos and noise of modern day society by attending a week-long meditation retreat in a secluded forest. Part of that retreat is a vow of complete silence and asks the question "How do we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us?"
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Prisma Health's home-building blitz helps residents in five counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity didn’t let dreary weather stop them from giving back Thursday. The two groups partnered for a home-building blitz - helping to build or do work on nearly a dozen homes across five counties. Clarence Sevillian, Prisma Health...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police in Sumter finds missing, runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Cabbagestalk returned home safe around 8 p.m., according to the Sumter Police Department. ORIGINAL: Sumter Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen leaving her home. Officials say Shamoni Cabbagestalk left her home on Newberry Avenue Friday, and hasn't...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Recovering from Nicole, weekend gets clearer and cooler

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The worst of Nicole has come and gone. For the rest of Friday evening, we're only looking at a couple of scattered showers pushing out to the east. Wind gusts in the Midlands reached well into the 30s. The highest was 43 MPH measured at Fairfield...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

3 charged in shooting incident near Ridge View High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three people have been charged in a shooting incident that happened near Ridge View High School in September and more are expected. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to Ridge View High School on Sept.29, around 12:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy