THE WOODLANDS, TX – As plans are underway for the 2023 Montgomery County Heart Ball, Kathy Tautenhahn has been named chair, in loving memory of her husband Scott Tautenhahn, of this year’s community-wide campaign. The Heart Ball celebrates progress made through the dedication and passion of all who support the American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County, a year-round effort aimed at investing in and saving and improving lives in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO