Celebration, prayer marks Montgomery County’s annual Veterans Day gathering in Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Given the chance, 77-year-old Doug Needham would serve his country again today if the opportunity presented itself. Needham, a lifelong resident of the Conroe area, served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. He joined right after graduating…
Montgomery County Food Bank to unveil new mural at The Woodlands Mall
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) has partnered with The Woodlands Mall for the unveiling of the new MCFB mural painted by local artist, Becky Steele. The Montgomery County Food Bank and The Woodlands Mall Mural Reveal will take place Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at The Woodlands Mall Food Court – 1201 Lake Woodlands, Dr. in The Woodlands.
Hundreds attend Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission’s November 11 observance
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission presented its annual Veterans Day Observance on November 11. Several hundred community leaders, veterans, family members, and local residents came to Veterans Memorial Park just off Interstate 45 in Conroe to commemorate veterans past and present. The Montgomery County…
The Woodlands Arts Council Encourages Donations on GivingTuesday for its Expanded Microgrant Program
THE WOODLANDS, TX — During this year’s GivingTuesday on November 29, The Woodlands Arts Council is fundraising an additional $10,000 for their 2023 Microgrant program supporting arts educators, organizations and artists in Montgomery County, Texas. GivingTuesday is a global initiative that encourages people to do good by expressing an…
Amazing Spaces’ President to Lead Local Effort Driving Equitable Health
THE WOODLANDS, TX – As plans are underway for the 2023 Montgomery County Heart Ball, Kathy Tautenhahn has been named chair, in loving memory of her husband Scott Tautenhahn, of this year’s community-wide campaign. The Heart Ball celebrates progress made through the dedication and passion of all who support the American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County, a year-round effort aimed at investing in and saving and improving lives in Montgomery County.
7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot supplies 22,000 meals for local homebound seniors
CONROE, TX — The 7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot, with Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) was able to secure funds to provide 22,000 meals to homebound local seniors! MOWMC wanted to provide loyal supporters the opportunity to experience the beautiful course at Abel’s Sporting and Gun Club in the majestic Piney Woods of Huntsville on the perfect Fall day.
Conroe, Montgomery County will extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road
The city of Conroe and Montgomery County are teaming up to extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road to provide access from Loop 336 to county facilities. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-Montgomery-County-to-extend-FM-1484-to-17577580.php.
7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot Feeds Seniors
Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488
A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s…
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests four for Burglary of a Building in Willis
On November 8, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Burglary in Progress call in the 16000 Block of I-45 North in Willis. Upon arrival deputies observed four individuals actively removing tools and other items from the business on location. It was determined…
Police bust suspect stealing wires, cords from generator of SWAT training center in New Caney
A man was arrested Friday morning attempting to steal wires and cords from “several large generators” powering the New Caney police officer SWAT training center, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Cameras were activated and alarms were sounded signaling deputies to respond to the former Keefer Crossing Middle School….
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing person Mickal Minter. Mickal may have long hair or a ‘buzz cut’ style at this time. Mickal’s mother last had phone contact with him on Oct. 27, 2022. Mickal is currently transient and may be staying in a tent or in a homeless encampment area.
MCTXSheriff Searches for Missing Person
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK
On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
