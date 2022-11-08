Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats' decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state's U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest. Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican best known...
Houston Chronicle
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Houston Chronicle
Why is Arizona still counting votes?
PHOENIX - In Arizona, there is no "Election Day." Locals know it as "Election Month," a weeks-long political extravaganza that begins in October and extends through the middle of November as election workers slog through hundreds of thousands of early ballots tucked inside green and white envelopes. In Maricopa County,...
Houston Chronicle
Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits
DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
Houston Chronicle
Texas Democrats look to a future beyond Beto
DALLAS — On the first day of early voting in Texas in late October, the line to see Beto O’Rourke near a polling place in East Dallas snaked over wet grass in an occasionally torrential rain. O’Rourke, a political celebrity vying to become the first Democratic governor of...
