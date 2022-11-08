Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne Regional Airport overcomes hurdles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway construction season rounds to a close, they still have one more hurdle to get over. Ongoing issues with construction mean the runway may be torn-up again if testing shows it doesn’t meet F.A.A standards. Officials say the...
The Salvation Army needs hlep for the holiday season- Vosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
The Joint Judiciary Committee talk about a draft trespass bill- sotvosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. A draft trespass bill prohibiting travel across private lands has the attention of the Joint Judiciary committee, meeting at the Capitol Thursday. Officials say this is not about corner crossing for hunting.
Local experts give tips to prep for winter
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With Winter weather moving in, it’s important to know how to keep you and your family warm, while also staying safe. After a gorgeous Fall, parts of Wyoming received their first snowfall of the season. Which has many of us, especially those new to the Equality State, suddenly thinking about Winter prep.
East and Sixers’ Colter McAnelly signs to play Division 1 baseball at Utah
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - One of the Sixers’ stars has officially found a home at the next level. Colter McAnelly signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball for the Utah Utes. The East High School product plays on the Thunderbirds basketball team as well, and...
Laramie County Canvassing Board certifies Laramie County results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s official the Laramie County Election results were certified Friday. According to the Laramie County Clerk, over 63 percent of voters showed up on Tuesday. There were 47,775 registered voters in the county, but only 30,210 folks cast their votes. The canvassing board...
Pine Bluffs 1A 9-Man Championship Preview
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s safe to say that not many are surprised to see the Pine Bluffs football team back in the 1A 9-Man state finals. The Hornets once again had an undefeated regular season, winning many of their games in lopsided fashion. While that sustained...
WYDOT warns against scam texts
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”
Girls on the Run teaches life lessons
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Members of one organization use physical fitness to help young girls manage their mental health. Giving them not only a positive focus but a community of support. “We are well aware of the mental health issues that are out there right now. Increased number...
It has been a dream week for Burns Volleyball
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The volleyball season has officially drawn to a close, and 2A Burns has a lot to be proud of coming out of state championships. The Lady Broncs volleyball team made history at the tournament when they won their first championship since 1992. The chemistry...
