restonnow.com

New York gyro spot coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center

A halal gyro and platters shop that calls New York home is coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center. Shah’s Halal Food plans to open a 1,200-square-foot location in the village center by early 2023, according to a company spokesperson. “The owner of the Reston location has...
Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
Town of Herndon will get a Silver Line Phase II ribbon-cutting too

Add another Silver Line Phase II ribbon-cutting to the list, with the Town of Herndon planning its own celebration on Wednesday (Nov. 16). On the extended rail line’s first full day of service, the town will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Herndon Metro station. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the entrance of the station at 585-A Herndon Parkway.
JUST IN: I-66 Express Lanes expected to fully open this month

The extended I-66 Express Lanes outside the Capital Beltway will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation says. Previously scheduled to arrive in December, the lanes will open in the westbound direction from I-495 in Dunn Loring to Route 28 in Centreville as soon as Saturday, Nov. 19, VDOT said in a news release snuck in just before a three-day weekend.
