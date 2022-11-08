ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' Christian McCaffrey: "He looks like he's been here for five years"

In his second game with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey rushed for a touchdown, hauled in a receiving touchdown, and even threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The outing earned the running back NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. However, nothing from that outing surprised head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has known for a long time what the star running back is capable of.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers

The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff

It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Buccaneers QB Chris Simms has brutal assessment of Tom Brady

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms seems to think Tom Brady is part of the problem for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "It stinks watching them," Simms said of the Buccaneers during an edition of "Pro Football Talk Live," according to the Joe Bucs Fan website. Simms, who serves as an...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen has funny reaction to media filming practice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was playing some games with the media on Friday amid speculation about the health of his injured elbow. Allen is firmly questionable due to an elbow injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets. The Bills have largely shielded Allen from speculation about his status and the media has not gotten any real glimpses of him around practice, as he has not been a full participant.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl WR: ‘This may be the year the Ravens win the Super Bowl’

Winners of four of their last five games, the Baltimore Ravens are arguably the hottest team in the AFC. With the easiest remaining strength of schedule among playoff contenders according to CBS Sports, the Ravens could potentially clinch the top seed in the AFC and have the easiest path to the Super Bowl, which is exactly where former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall expects them to be.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr Looking To Cut List Of Teams, Sign By End Of Month

According to Schefter, Beckham’s list includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers. The Rams and Packers would have reportedly “featured prominently” in Beckham’s list if they weren’t in worse shape in terms of playoff contention at this point. Schefter says Beckham wants to play...
Yardbarker

Geno Smith has great response to Russell Wilson high knees question

Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have been arguably the two most surprising quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but for much different reasons. That does not mean the Seattle Seahawks star is interested in taking shots at his predecessor. The Seahawks traveled overseas this week to prepare to face the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bold Predictions for the 49ers' Second Half

I wrote a "10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 49ers" article prior to Week 1. You can find it here. No need to read it though. Trust me. I crushed it. 10 for 10…. The 49ers are coming off their Week 9 bye and preparing to take on the San Diego…er…Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in a Sunday Night Football matchup this week.
Yardbarker

Cowboys at Packers: Bold Prediction

Head Coach Mike McCarthy will have the opportunity to defeat the former team he used to coach, the Green Bay Packers. This Green Bay team isn't looking too hot this year, with a record of 3-6, the Packers are in serious trouble of missing the playoffs. So what's in store...
GREEN BAY, WI

