Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' Christian McCaffrey: "He looks like he's been here for five years"
In his second game with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey rushed for a touchdown, hauled in a receiving touchdown, and even threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The outing earned the running back NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. However, nothing from that outing surprised head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has known for a long time what the star running back is capable of.
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched
The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
Yardbarker
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Yardbarker
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett explains why QB Russell Wilson began wearing wristband
Russell Wilson wore a wristband for the first time this season during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The change has become a big topic of conversation, and Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain on Thursday how it came about. Hackett indicated to reporters...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers’ 'I’m still the reigning two-time MVP' comment causes controversy
On Tuesday, during The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers reminded the world who he is. This season is undoubtably one of the worst seasons the Green Bay Packers have had during the Aaron Rodgers era. Losing five games in a row and sitting at 3-6 is not how Packers fans imagined this season unfolding.
Yardbarker
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff
It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
Yardbarker
Reporter reveals incredible confrontation he had with former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer
It is no secret that sometimes NFL figures and the media people that cover them find themselves at odds. Former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, however, seems to have taken that to the extreme. In an appearance on “The Sports Talkers Podcast,” Pro Football Talk editor Mike Florio shared a...
Yardbarker
Former Buccaneers QB Chris Simms has brutal assessment of Tom Brady
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms seems to think Tom Brady is part of the problem for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "It stinks watching them," Simms said of the Buccaneers during an edition of "Pro Football Talk Live," according to the Joe Bucs Fan website. Simms, who serves as an...
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen has funny reaction to media filming practice
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was playing some games with the media on Friday amid speculation about the health of his injured elbow. Allen is firmly questionable due to an elbow injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets. The Bills have largely shielded Allen from speculation about his status and the media has not gotten any real glimpses of him around practice, as he has not been a full participant.
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl WR: ‘This may be the year the Ravens win the Super Bowl’
Winners of four of their last five games, the Baltimore Ravens are arguably the hottest team in the AFC. With the easiest remaining strength of schedule among playoff contenders according to CBS Sports, the Ravens could potentially clinch the top seed in the AFC and have the easiest path to the Super Bowl, which is exactly where former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall expects them to be.
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr Looking To Cut List Of Teams, Sign By End Of Month
According to Schefter, Beckham’s list includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers. The Rams and Packers would have reportedly “featured prominently” in Beckham’s list if they weren’t in worse shape in terms of playoff contention at this point. Schefter says Beckham wants to play...
Yardbarker
Geno Smith has great response to Russell Wilson high knees question
Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have been arguably the two most surprising quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but for much different reasons. That does not mean the Seattle Seahawks star is interested in taking shots at his predecessor. The Seahawks traveled overseas this week to prepare to face the...
Yardbarker
Bold Predictions for the 49ers' Second Half
I wrote a "10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 49ers" article prior to Week 1. You can find it here. No need to read it though. Trust me. I crushed it. 10 for 10…. The 49ers are coming off their Week 9 bye and preparing to take on the San Diego…er…Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in a Sunday Night Football matchup this week.
Darius Slay believes Eagles' secondary could make switch to wide receiver
Still undefeated at 8-0, the Philadelphia Eagles are starting to believe they can accomplish anything. Those vibes must be rubbing off on Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who spit the hottest of hot takes while speaking with the media this week. Slay is already one of the league's best shutdown...
Yardbarker
Cowboys at Packers: Bold Prediction
Head Coach Mike McCarthy will have the opportunity to defeat the former team he used to coach, the Green Bay Packers. This Green Bay team isn't looking too hot this year, with a record of 3-6, the Packers are in serious trouble of missing the playoffs. So what's in store...
