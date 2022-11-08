Read full article on original website
72-year-old Pensacola woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting neighbor six times
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 72-year-old Pensacola woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after an Escambia County judge sentenced her to life in prison for shooting her neighbor six times. On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for […]
niceville.com
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
niceville.com
Walton code compliance officer arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer has been arrested for allegedly violating an injunction for protection against stalking, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 5, the agency arrested Thomas Brennan after he was...
niceville.com
Valparaiso women sentenced for stealing from law firm
VALPARAISO, Fla. — A Valparaiso woman has been sentenced by an Okaloosa County judge to eight years in prison in connection with fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Janice Porter, 43, stole more than $700,000 from her...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office questioning a man in connection to homicide
UPDATE (3:35 p.m): Williams has been located and no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man to question in reference to an October homicide, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Cornelius Dudley Williams is wanted for questioning only for a homicide […]
Arrest in shooting death of former Fairhope football star
Fairhope Police have arrested Aiden Thompson, 20, of Fairhope and charged him with manslaughter in the June shooting death of his friend C.J. Edwards, Jr., 22.
Okaloosa Co. woman charged with felony murder in shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home Saturday evening. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Susan Cole called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that she had shot someone during a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office […]
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
19-year-old Pensacola man dead after colliding with concrete barrier on I-110: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old from Pensacola is dead after he drove off the road on I-110 Wednesday, according to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 9:12 a.m., Wednesday morning, the man was driving north on I-110, Ramp H, to I-10. FHP said the driver went off the roadway […]
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon. After […]
WEAR
Combo Latino Restaurant in Fort Walton Beach damaged in fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Combo Latino Restaurant & Bar in Fort Walton Beach caught fire overnight. Multiple Fort Walton Beach Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 196 Miracle Strip Parkway. Okaloosa Island Ocean City-Wright Fire Control firefighters assisted as well. The crews were able to contain the...
Series of car burglaries over the weekend in Daphne under investigation
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four car break-ins occurred in Daphne over the weekend in broad daylight. Windows were smashed and belongings were stolen. “Two occurred in parks, one was at a gym parking lot and the last one was at Daphne Civic Center,” Captain Gulsby with Daphne Police Department said. A mother and daughter were […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Early Tuesday morning, officials say a 40-year-old Freeport man was traveling in the westbound lane on Rock Hill Road near Ed Brown Field Road and attempting a left turn.
Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department. Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin […]
Report of alleged Gulf Shores shooting had social media abuzz
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – An alarming social media reaction to the call of a shooting in Gulf Shores at the Traditions apartment set off some frightened messages on Monday, Nov. 7. “For the last hour there has been 12 police cars, ladder truck, sheriff, ambulance and...
3rd, final suspect arrested in deadly Pensacola shooting: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the third and final suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Pensacola off Medford Avenue on Oct. 29. Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5 according to an update from a previous ECSO Facebook post. Colville was […]
