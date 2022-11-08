ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

niceville.com

Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
NICEVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Walton code compliance officer arrested

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer has been arrested for allegedly violating an injunction for protection against stalking, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 5, the agency arrested Thomas Brennan after he was...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Valparaiso women sentenced for stealing from law firm

VALPARAISO, Fla. — A Valparaiso woman has been sentenced by an Okaloosa County judge to eight years in prison in connection with fraud and money laundering charges from 2020. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Janice Porter, 43, stole more than $700,000 from her...
VALPARAISO, FL
WMBB

Okaloosa Co. woman charged with felony murder in shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home Saturday evening. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Susan Cole called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that she had shot someone during a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate

Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
DAPHNE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Early Tuesday morning, officials say a 40-year-old Freeport man was traveling in the westbound lane on Rock Hill Road near Ed Brown Field Road and attempting a left turn.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department. Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin […]
GULF SHORES, AL

