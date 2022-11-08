ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson remains steady amid Ravens' injury problems

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Each season brings a new challenge for Lamar Jackson, and through much of 2022, he has looked more steady than spectacular. That suits the Baltimore Ravens just fine. Since his late interception and fumble cost Baltimore dearly in a loss to the New York...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Titans activate WR Treylon Burks, CB Elijah Molden off IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans activated their first players off injured reserve Saturday, bringing rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Elijah Molden back and sidelining veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson. That keeps the Titans (5-3) with 13 players on injured reserve as...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game

This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 divisional round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills are going to have Josh Allen under center Sunday. NFL Network reported on Saturday that Buffalo isn't promoting quarterback Matt Barkley from its practice squad, which presumably means that Allen will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL Midseason Awards: Fans choose their MVP, Rookies of the Year, more

The 2022 NFL season has reached its halfway point, and with it comes a time for fans to look back and recognize the standout players and games from the first nine weeks. We at FOX Sports asked fans on social media to vote for your midseason winners in six categories: Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Game of the Year and Most Valuable Player.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense

Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Dolphins host Browns looking for fourth straight win

CLEVELAND (3-5) at MIAMI (6-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 4-4; Dolphins 4-5. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 11-9. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Dolphins 41-24 on Nov. 24, 2019, at Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Browns beat Bengals 32-13; Dolphins beat...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Steelers hope Watt's return provides a spark as Saints visit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is not ready to bail on 2022, even as the reality that at 2-6 the Pittsburgh Steelers have dug themselves a hole so deep it's difficult to imagine they dig out in time to be anything other than a spoiler down the stretch. Not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Jaguars are set to be a force in the AFC South for 2023 and beyond

The Jacksonville Jaguars looked like contenders for as long as a blink of the eye. After a 2-1 start featuring consecutive wins of 20-plus points under the tutelage of new coach Doug Pederson, it was easy to buy in and regard them as an ascending team. But then the Jaguars started losing. Amid their inability to finish games, they were labeled the "same old Jags." Other familiar realities in the AFC South — the Titans looking like the best team; the Colts disappointing after another offseason filled with hype — started to take shape as well. Tennessee is on the fast track to a third straight division title, with a 5-3 record that features a 3-0 record in AFC South, including a sweep of Indianapolis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Ohio St RB Miyan Williams carted off with right leg injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams injured his right leg and had to be carted the locker room in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana. Williams already had rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown when he went down awkwardly on his ankle after a 4-yard gain with 2:17 left in the first half and the No. 2 Buckeyes leading Indiana 28-7.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Raiders to place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, per ESPN. Both players are expected to miss at least four games. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout the season, as well as multiple injuries over the past two years. He has missed eight of the team's past 14 regular-season games, dating back to last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers has dominated Cowboys. How will he approach Sunday's game?

Things may be coming full-circle for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as he returns to Green Bay for the first time as a member of the opposition, but they are on a continuous loop for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Cowboys. He's hoping it stays that way this Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX).
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Browns hope to go '1-0' when they visit hot Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season. Being involved in close contests, as his Miami Dolphins have all season, could give a team a competitive edge if they're able to learn from them. “It kind...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Browns-Dolphins, pick

The Cleveland Browns head to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. The Browns are coming off a bye week, while the Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in their Week 9 matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Browns-Dolphins game, from...
CLEVELAND, OH

