Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
NFL Week 10: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 10. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 10. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers...
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Lamar Jackson remains steady amid Ravens' injury problems
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Each season brings a new challenge for Lamar Jackson, and through much of 2022, he has looked more steady than spectacular. That suits the Baltimore Ravens just fine. Since his late interception and fumble cost Baltimore dearly in a loss to the New York...
Titans activate WR Treylon Burks, CB Elijah Molden off IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans activated their first players off injured reserve Saturday, bringing rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Elijah Molden back and sidelining veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson. That keeps the Titans (5-3) with 13 players on injured reserve as...
Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game
This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 divisional round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10
The Buffalo Bills are going to have Josh Allen under center Sunday. NFL Network reported on Saturday that Buffalo isn't promoting quarterback Matt Barkley from its practice squad, which presumably means that Allen will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in...
NFL Midseason Awards: Fans choose their MVP, Rookies of the Year, more
The 2022 NFL season has reached its halfway point, and with it comes a time for fans to look back and recognize the standout players and games from the first nine weeks. We at FOX Sports asked fans on social media to vote for your midseason winners in six categories: Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Game of the Year and Most Valuable Player.
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
Dolphins host Browns looking for fourth straight win
CLEVELAND (3-5) at MIAMI (6-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 4-4; Dolphins 4-5. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 11-9. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Dolphins 41-24 on Nov. 24, 2019, at Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Browns beat Bengals 32-13; Dolphins beat...
Steelers hope Watt's return provides a spark as Saints visit
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is not ready to bail on 2022, even as the reality that at 2-6 the Pittsburgh Steelers have dug themselves a hole so deep it's difficult to imagine they dig out in time to be anything other than a spoiler down the stretch. Not...
Jaguars are set to be a force in the AFC South for 2023 and beyond
The Jacksonville Jaguars looked like contenders for as long as a blink of the eye. After a 2-1 start featuring consecutive wins of 20-plus points under the tutelage of new coach Doug Pederson, it was easy to buy in and regard them as an ascending team. But then the Jaguars started losing. Amid their inability to finish games, they were labeled the "same old Jags." Other familiar realities in the AFC South — the Titans looking like the best team; the Colts disappointing after another offseason filled with hype — started to take shape as well. Tennessee is on the fast track to a third straight division title, with a 5-3 record that features a 3-0 record in AFC South, including a sweep of Indianapolis.
Ohio St RB Miyan Williams carted off with right leg injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams injured his right leg and had to be carted the locker room in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana. Williams already had rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown when he went down awkwardly on his ankle after a 4-yard gain with 2:17 left in the first half and the No. 2 Buckeyes leading Indiana 28-7.
NFC West grades: How have Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks fared in 2022?
Up is down and down is up in the NFC West through the midpoint of this season. The Seattle Seahawks, predicted to finish last by most pundits nationally after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, shockingly lead the division at 6-3. "We love this team, we love...
Raiders to place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve
The Las Vegas Raiders are placing tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, per ESPN. Both players are expected to miss at least four games. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout the season, as well as multiple injuries over the past two years. He has missed eight of the team's past 14 regular-season games, dating back to last year.
NFL Week 10 top plays: Panthers best Falcons on Thursday Night Football
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season. The NFC South rivals are now even on the season after Atlanta topped Carolina in overtime in Week 7. The Falcons fall to 5-5 on the season, while the Panthers improve to 3-7.
Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
Aaron Rodgers has dominated Cowboys. How will he approach Sunday's game?
Things may be coming full-circle for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as he returns to Green Bay for the first time as a member of the opposition, but they are on a continuous loop for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Cowboys. He's hoping it stays that way this Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX).
Browns hope to go '1-0' when they visit hot Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season. Being involved in close contests, as his Miami Dolphins have all season, could give a team a competitive edge if they're able to learn from them. “It kind...
NFL WEEK 10: Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers pull off the win against the Cowboys?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 10 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. Both teams struggling offensively so it might be a dog fight in Dallas.
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Browns-Dolphins, pick
The Cleveland Browns head to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. The Browns are coming off a bye week, while the Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in their Week 9 matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Browns-Dolphins game, from...
