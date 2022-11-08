Is your favorite restaurant on the list? Ada County food service inspections Oct. 18-24
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|Citrus Pear, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
|15*
|Country Inn and Suites, 3355 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
|10*
|Gandolfo’s New York Deli, 1410 W. McMillian Road 110, Meridian
|15*, 22*
|Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
|22*, 28*
|Haagen Dazs Cinnabon, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2185, Boise
|10*
|Island Sushi and Ramen, 8716 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|10*
|La Cabanita Mex 4, 499 S. Main St., Meridian
|23*
|MOD Pizza, 390 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
|16*
|Pho Le, 2146 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|15*, 16, 20*, 23
|Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City
|6*
|Smashburger, 8247 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|8*, 10*
|Stinker Store, 1620 N. 13th St., Boise
|22*
|Sweeto Burrito, 3110 W. Quintale Drive, Meridian
|20*
|Tender Loving Chicken, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna
|10*
|Terroir LLC, 1304 W. Alturas St., Boise
|16*, 25*, 28*
|The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise
|6*
|Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 1388 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
|23* 28
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|Ahi Sushi Bar, 1193 W. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 101, Eagle
|Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, meat, produce, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
|Albertsons — Starbucks, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
|Blaze Pizza, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Unit 115, Eagle
|Blue Sky Bagels Ste A, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Boise
|Burger King, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|Chompi’s Mexican Food, 5710 W. State St., Boise
|Crumbl of Idaho, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 103, Meridian
|Darjeeling Momo, 7798 W. Snohomish St., Boise
|Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
|Diggs Pizza, 4646 S. Cole Road, Boise
|Dry Creek Mercantile, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs
|Edible Arrangements, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 700, Boise
|Extra Mile, 107 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|Falcon Crest Golf Club, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
|Falcon Crest Golf Club mobile, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
|Guns and Oil Beer USA, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City
|Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 915 E. Central Drive, Meridian
|Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, 3630 E. Commercial Court, Meridian
|Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna
|Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise
|Lowe Family Farmstead, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna
|Mac Bros BBQ, 2291 W. Lonesome Dove St., Meridian
|Main Street Burger, 1615 N. Main St., Meridian
|Marco’s Pizza, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
|Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian
|Metro Community Services, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian
|Orville Jackson Post 127 American Legion, 312 E. State St., Eagle
|Papa Kelsey’s Subs and Salads, 5956 N. Linder Road, Meridian
|Pauly’s Bar Room, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
|Pita Pit of Treasure Valley, 3030 E. Overland Road, Unit 103, Meridian
|Renaissance High School cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
|SpringHouse and Rooted Coffee, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Garden City
|St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
|St. Luke’s RMC — retail food bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
|Starbucks Coffee, 4879 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
|Stone Crossing, 9600 W. Brookside Lane, Garden City
|Tacos Cueramaro, 2022 — Special Events, Boise
|The Courtyard By Marriott, 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
|The Human Bean, 9162 Emerald St., Boise
|Up Country Gourmet Products, 5169 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
|Williams-Sonoma, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
|Wing Stop, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 11, Meridian
