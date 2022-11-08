ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is your favorite restaurant on the list? Ada County food service inspections Oct. 18-24

By Michelle Jenkins
 4 days ago

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Citrus Pear, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City 15*
Country Inn and Suites, 3355 E. Pine Ave., Meridian 10*
Gandolfo’s New York Deli, 1410 W. McMillian Road 110, Meridian 15*, 22*
Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise 22*, 28*
Haagen Dazs Cinnabon, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2185, Boise 10*
Island Sushi and Ramen, 8716 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 10*
La Cabanita Mex 4, 499 S. Main St., Meridian 23*
MOD Pizza, 390 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise 16*
Pho Le, 2146 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 15*, 16, 20*, 23
Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City 6*
Smashburger, 8247 W. Franklin Road, Boise 8*, 10*
Stinker Store, 1620 N. 13th St., Boise 22*
Sweeto Burrito, 3110 W. Quintale Drive, Meridian 20*
Tender Loving Chicken, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna 10*
Terroir LLC, 1304 W. Alturas St., Boise 16*, 25*, 28*
The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise 6*
Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 1388 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise 23* 28

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Ahi Sushi Bar, 1193 W. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 101, Eagle
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, meat, produce, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Albertsons — Starbucks, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Blaze Pizza, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Unit 115, Eagle
Blue Sky Bagels Ste A, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Burger King, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Chompi’s Mexican Food, 5710 W. State St., Boise
Crumbl of Idaho, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 103, Meridian
Darjeeling Momo, 7798 W. Snohomish St., Boise
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
Diggs Pizza, 4646 S. Cole Road, Boise
Dry Creek Mercantile, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs
Edible Arrangements, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 700, Boise
Extra Mile, 107 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Falcon Crest Golf Club, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
Falcon Crest Golf Club mobile, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
Guns and Oil Beer USA, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City
Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 915 E. Central Drive, Meridian
Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, 3630 E. Commercial Court, Meridian
Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna
Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise
Lowe Family Farmstead, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna
Mac Bros BBQ, 2291 W. Lonesome Dove St., Meridian
Main Street Burger, 1615 N. Main St., Meridian
Marco’s Pizza, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Metro Community Services, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Orville Jackson Post 127 American Legion, 312 E. State St., Eagle
Papa Kelsey’s Subs and Salads, 5956 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Pauly’s Bar Room, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
Pita Pit of Treasure Valley, 3030 E. Overland Road, Unit 103, Meridian
Renaissance High School cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
SpringHouse and Rooted Coffee, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Garden City
St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
St. Luke’s RMC — retail food bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Starbucks Coffee, 4879 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Stone Crossing, 9600 W. Brookside Lane, Garden City
Tacos Cueramaro, 2022 — Special Events, Boise
The Courtyard By Marriott, 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
The Human Bean, 9162 Emerald St., Boise
Up Country Gourmet Products, 5169 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Williams-Sonoma, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Wing Stop, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 11, Meridian

ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

