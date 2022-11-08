Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Jeremy E. Brough
Jeremy E. Brough, age 46, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 20, 1976 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Ronald Clyde and Jeannette Ines (Vargason) Brough. Jeremy attended school in Monmouth. He also studied at South Eastern Community College and Carl Sandburg College.
977wmoi.com
Holly L. Stanaford Matthews
Holly L. Stanaford Matthews, 47, of Monmouth, IL. passed away a 1:05 pm, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Monmouth, IL. Holly was born May 27, 1975 in Naperville, IL the daughter of James Lee Stanaford and Jill Hays. She was raised and educated in Lockport, IL, graduating from Lockport High School.
977wmoi.com
Down 18 in Second Half, Scots Rally Past Eureka in Opener
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night and rallied for an 83-75 home win over Eureka College. Kendall Brasfield (Chicago, Illinois) scored a career-high 27 points as Monmouth overturned an 18-point deficit in the win. Eureka jumped out to an early lead with...
977wmoi.com
Serving in the American Legion Honor Guard an Honorable Tradition
An honored tradition to be a part of, the Monmouth American Legion Honor Guard and Firing Squad serves to pay a special tribute and individual recognition to all veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards and Honor Guard member himself, says members are in great need:
977wmoi.com
M-R Adds Competitive Cheerleading to Winter Sports Season
A new sport is set to be added to the Monmouth-Roseville high school winter sports rotation. Competitive cheerleading was approved by the board last year, and members of the team have started preparing for the first annual season this year. Athletic Director Jeremy Adolphson previewed the coaches and numbers for the new program.
977wmoi.com
Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition
Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
977wmoi.com
WIU Student on Track to be One of the Youngest Graduates Ever
Western Illinois University Information Systems student Ella Lingafelter will graduate with a bachelor’s degree this spring at the young age of 18 years old. On track to earn Summa Cum Laude honors, Lingafelter plans to pursue her master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Illinois. Lingafelter...
977wmoi.com
Upcoming City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Programs
Day/Time: Saturday, 9:30-11:00 a.m. Location: Lakeside Nature Center, 1033 S. Lake Storey RoadFee: FREE (Donations welcome to support the nature programs.) The City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation’s Second Saturday program is free each month at Lakeside Nature Center. This Saturday, participants will experience hands-on nature fun when discovering a hidden surprise inside owl pellets. Participants will learn all about the life of the amazing owl. There are also guided hikes and various activities available at Lakeside Nature Center, 1033 S. Lake Storey Road. Come and go as you please.
977wmoi.com
No Injuries Reported in Single-Family Structure Fire in Macomb
At 1:16 PM, Wednesday November 9, 2022, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a. reported structure fire in a single-family residence located at 341 S. Lafayette St. The. initial crew arrived on scene at 1:20 pm and found smoke emitting from the structure. Entry was made into the structure where...
977wmoi.com
Non-Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Incident in Fulton County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2021 Freightliner Truck Tractor. DRIVER: Unit 1 – Douglas L. Deatrick, a 39-year-old male from Creve Coeur, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PASSENGER: Unit 1 – George T. Johnson, a 31-year-old male from Bloomington, IL – Transported...
977wmoi.com
M-R Board of Education Approved Tentative Tax Levy
The Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education has approved a tentative tax levy, where Superintendent Ed Fletcher anticipates a five to nine cent reduction:. “As in years past, we balloon levy because it is really a guess to find out how much EAV, Equalized Assessed Value, is going to go up. We work with the county and they try to give us some tentative numbers, but we really don’t get firm numbers until May. We balloon levy and what that means is we levy higher then we really anticipate just in case Equalized Assessed Value increase comes in higher than anticipated, More likely, I think, again this is just a guess, we will see between a five and nine cent reduction in our levy.”
977wmoi.com
“Lock Doors, Lock Cars, Lockup Personal Information”
Criminals and hackers look for weak points when it comes to their next move. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards encourages individuals to minimize that risk by locking down everything:. “We tell you to lock your doors, lock your car, now lockup your personal information as well. You have to take...
977wmoi.com
What’s the Homeowner’s Responsibility When It Comes to Water Service?
Several circumstances can factor into water services being shut off by the City of Monmouth, including the change of tenants at a rental property. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher explains that while city crews shut off water from the main supply to the home to protect the city’s water utility, once the water goes through the meter it is the homeowner’s responsibility to make sure it is shut off inside the home and check for any leaks:
Comments / 0