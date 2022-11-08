ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

2 men arrested after North Tonawanda home invasion

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two men, including one dressed as a police officer, were arrested following a home invasion that happened in North Tonawanda. Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz Jr. both arrested Wednesday night. North Tonawanda Police said they face the following charges:. one felony count of first-degree robbery;
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
BUFFALO, NY
Residents react to shootings at West Side home, methadone clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police say two men were taken into custody this morning following a shooting at a West Side home and a shots fired incident at a opioid addiction treatment center also known as a methadone clinic. Police say a woman was shot in the leg inside a...
BUFFALO, NY
Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash

A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
BATAVIA, NY
Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty to stealing over $500k

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $500,000 during a period of nearly three years while working for an advisory firm. According to authorities, 47-year-old Jennifer Campbell used her access to client accounts while working at a Buffalo advisory firm as the office manager and chief compliance officer […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
NFPD: Funeral services for Det. Kristina Zell

The Niagara Falls Police Department announced funeral arrangements for Det. Kristina Zell, 47, who recently died a line of duty death. Public viewing will be held at the Lane Funeral home, 8622 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from the hours of 1-3 and 6-8 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Amherst Police to hand out Kia wheel locks to residents

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department says it has received a shipment of about 100 wheel locks from Kia in response to the recent thefts of certain Kia models. Law enforcement agencies across the country have seen an increase in Kia vehicle thefts after a video was shared on social media showing steps on how to steal Kias.
AMHERST, NY
