Woman in serious condition after shooting on Falls Street in Niagara Falls
Police said a 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 2700 block of Falls Street.
Buffalo Police release footage of shots fired at substance abuse treatment facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police on Saturday released footage of Thursday’s shooting incident that occurred at a West Side substance abuse treatment facility. Jeffery Griffin, 48, was charged Friday, after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side — on Pennsylvania Street and at the aforementioned Alba de Vida […]
Niagara Falls Police attempting to locate shooting suspect
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are looking for help to track down a shooting suspect. They say someone shot a 21-year-old woman several times on Falls Street near 27th Street on Thursday afternoon. Niagara Falls Police said the woman was treated at the scene by the Niagara...
2 men arrested after North Tonawanda home invasion
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two men, including one dressed as a police officer, were arrested following a home invasion that happened in North Tonawanda. Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz Jr. both arrested Wednesday night. North Tonawanda Police said they face the following charges:. one felony count of first-degree robbery;
Suspect in Buffalo clinic incident charged with attempted murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting in West Buffalo and a separate armed incident at a drug treatment clinic nearby. Jeremy Griffin, 48, is accused of shooting a woman in the leg on Pennsylvania Street on Thursday morning. Shortly after, Buffalo...
Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
wutv29.com
Residents react to shootings at West Side home, methadone clinic
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police say two men were taken into custody this morning following a shooting at a West Side home and a shots fired incident at a opioid addiction treatment center also known as a methadone clinic. Police say a woman was shot in the leg inside a...
Still no arrests in murder on UB North Campus family seeking answers
A mother of a 19-year-old student who was stabbed at the University at Buffalo's North Campus still searches for answers in her son's death.
Buffalo man sentenced after killing teenager in reckless shooting
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison on one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash
A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
Buffalo man faces 2 felony gun possession charges; Red Flag Law used
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested Saturday for gun possession, after someone reported their concerns about him to police. Sean Brown, 54, has been charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to Buffalo Police. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit began investigating Brown...
Two arrested, charged in home invasion involving gun and hatchet
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were arrested in connection to a home invasion involving a hatchet and long gun, according to North Tonawanda Police. On Nov. 5, police say they responded to a reported home invasion on 5th Avenue where the victim said two men had entered the residence displaying a long gun […]
Victims and survivors of the May 14 shooting honored at Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will mark six months since a gunman killed 10 people and hurt 3 others in a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Friday night, families and survivors of the massacre were honored on Friday evening at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner.
Victim in September stabbing dies at ECMC, suspect charges upgraded
A man who sustained severe stab wounds during a September stabbing has died today at ECMC, the Niagara Falls mayor's office announced Tuesday.
Allegany County man facing multiple gun charges after a standoff with NYSP
New York State police said numerous firearms and possible explosive devices were recovered from the residence.
Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty to stealing over $500k
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $500,000 during a period of nearly three years while working for an advisory firm. According to authorities, 47-year-old Jennifer Campbell used her access to client accounts while working at a Buffalo advisory firm as the office manager and chief compliance officer […]
wnypapers.com
NFPD: Funeral services for Det. Kristina Zell
The Niagara Falls Police Department announced funeral arrangements for Det. Kristina Zell, 47, who recently died a line of duty death. Public viewing will be held at the Lane Funeral home, 8622 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from the hours of 1-3 and 6-8 p.m.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Exchange Street
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of Exchange Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Amherst Police to hand out Kia wheel locks to residents
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department says it has received a shipment of about 100 wheel locks from Kia in response to the recent thefts of certain Kia models. Law enforcement agencies across the country have seen an increase in Kia vehicle thefts after a video was shared on social media showing steps on how to steal Kias.
