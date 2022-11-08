ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
WYOMING, MI
Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, MI
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan

MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Police investigating gunshot reports near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating a report of gunshots near Western Michigan University. WMU Public Safety said gunshots were reported near 2941 Howard Street as of 3:46 a.m. KDPS has blocked off the parking lot near W. Michigan Avenue and Howard Street and is actively investigating. It was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids to improve historic building at Veterans Memorial Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has plans to build better things for veterans. In a ceremony Wednesday, city officials announced the renovation an historic building at Veterans Memorial Park. The redesigned facility will include a coffee shop, outdoor dining, retail space and a revolving art...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Portage public safety seeks help from public after hit-and-run

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Safety officers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday around 7 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle near the intersection of Kilgore Road and Burdick Street, police said. Open murder: Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for...
PORTAGE, MI
West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show to take place in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More than 140 recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs are to compete in the five day event. Obedience trials, rally trials, and a free dog handling...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo to light up Bronson Park with annual tree lighting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Park is getting ready to ring in the holiday season. Kalamazoo is expected to host their annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park, according to the city officials. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. Festivities are also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Allegan County sheriff's deputies find missing teen

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office found Curran Edward Putnam, 14, less than 24 hours after he was reported missing Friday. Putnam has returned home to his parents, according to the sheriff's office. Keeping forests healthy: Allegan County prescribed burn to stimulate lupine growth, reduce brush.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

