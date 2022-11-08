Read full article on original website
Allegan County prescribed burn to stimulate lupine growth, reduce brush
MANILUS TWP, Mich. — Allegan County performed a prescribed burn in Manilus Township Thursday afternoon. The burn on about 112 acres of land was intended to stimulate the growth of lupine and reduce brush intruding on open spaces in the ecosystem, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
Possible name change for McCamley Field, proposal 3 passes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and...
Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
No one hurt after vehicle crashes into apartment building in Allendale Township
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Byron Center crashed into the Canvas Apartment building Friday at 2:29 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township. The woman was driving southbound on 48th...
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan
MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
Kalamazoo ranks 10th in list of top digital U.S. cities, according to survey
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — To become a top digital city, towns will need to work hard to improve their digital, citizen, and government experience through technology and leadership, according to the Center for Digital Government. The City of Kalamazoo did just that, earning a spot among nine other top digital...
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
Police investigating gunshot reports near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating a report of gunshots near Western Michigan University. WMU Public Safety said gunshots were reported near 2941 Howard Street as of 3:46 a.m. KDPS has blocked off the parking lot near W. Michigan Avenue and Howard Street and is actively investigating. It was...
Michiganders take advantage of the 'last best day' of sunshine and record warmth
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — “We’re taking it in, this is golden," said Joe DeYoung as he visited Saugatuck Dunes State Park with his family. His son and grandkids were in town from out of state. “They’re from California, from the L.A. area," DeYoung said. "This is California cold...
Grand Rapids to improve historic building at Veterans Memorial Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has plans to build better things for veterans. In a ceremony Wednesday, city officials announced the renovation an historic building at Veterans Memorial Park. The redesigned facility will include a coffee shop, outdoor dining, retail space and a revolving art...
Portage public safety seeks help from public after hit-and-run
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Safety officers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday around 7 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle near the intersection of Kilgore Road and Burdick Street, police said. Open murder: Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for...
West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show to take place in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More than 140 recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs are to compete in the five day event. Obedience trials, rally trials, and a free dog handling...
Kalamazoo to light up Bronson Park with annual tree lighting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Park is getting ready to ring in the holiday season. Kalamazoo is expected to host their annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park, according to the city officials. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. Festivities are also...
Allegan County sheriff's deputies find missing teen
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office found Curran Edward Putnam, 14, less than 24 hours after he was reported missing Friday. Putnam has returned home to his parents, according to the sheriff's office. Keeping forests healthy: Allegan County prescribed burn to stimulate lupine growth, reduce brush.
Newschannel 3 anchor Andy Dominianni named "Citizen of the Year' by Kiwanis International
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A great honor for one of our own at News Channel 3. The local chapter of Kiwanis International named Andy Dominianni "Citizen of the Year" for the volunteer work that he does through several West Michigan non-profits, all to benefit kids. WWMT Legend: Assistant News Director...
Library in Jamestown loses funding, residents opposed to LGBTQ books
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Michigan library lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage. The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township, located just outside of Grand Rapids, will lose 84% of its $245,000 annual budget. This comes after it...
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
Holland Farmers Market to host second annual 'Thanks For Giving' food drive
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Farmers Market is collecting food for a good cause. The market is expected to host their second annual "Thanks for Giving" food drive to benefit Community Action House now through Saturday, Nov. 19. Community members can donate healthy, non-perishable food items at the market each...
