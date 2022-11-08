Read full article on original website
Robert Matulka
3d ago
for more than 25 years Republicans have had full control and we have the 6th highest property taxes in the US
Reply
6
Related
knopnews2.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
KETV.com
State Republicans tout 'filibuster-proof' super majority in Unicameral, Democrats react
LINCOLN, Neb. — Issues such as voter photo ID, abortion and critical race theory were at stake in the 25 Nebraska legislative races. The Unicameral is officially non-partisan but partisan politics was at play according to both state Republican and Democratic leaders. "The red wave did happen in Nebraska,"...
Nebraska's Most Dangerous Cities
Nebraska has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Nebraska, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. Find your county and state election updates:. UPDATE 11/9/22 6:00 p.m.
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Supporting women in politics, Nebraska state senator weighs in
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. On Election Day, there were five all-women matchups for governor, including Iowa. “We won some, we’ll lose some. And that’s okay. What we’re building is this ground swell of support...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts honored by Omaha Press Club
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. Creighton doctor leads group to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sour Grapes: Losing Candidates In Wyoming Vent Frustration With Election Results
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were a handful of losing Wyoming politicians who did not take the high road in conceding their races in the general election Tuesday night. “My opponent didn’t show up for any debates and kept a steady stream of insults and...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
KSNB Local4
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
WOWT
Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne in Iowa’s 3rd District
There's a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. It is the day after the midterms and things have calmed down a bit at the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s Office. Election 2022: Nebraska voters raising the minimum wage. Updated: 9 hours ago. The...
WOWT
Nebraska’s minimum wage increase not likely to impact Council Bluffs workers, official says
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - With Nebraska voters’ support and passage of raising the minimum wage, a question remains of how communities that border the state will be impacted. In January, Nebraska’s minimum wage will jump from $9 to $10.50 and will increase by $1.50 every year until 2026....
klkntv.com
Nebraska GOP claims voter ID initiative will restore people’s faith in elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Nebraska GOP held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the voter ID initiative. Todd Watson, the political director of NEGOP, said there is a lot of talk around the country about election security and said the Nebraska Republican Party is not deaf to it.
weareiowa.com
Full list of Iowa statehouse election winners
DES MOINES, Iowa — Candidates from all across central Iowa are running for spots in the Iowa House and Senate during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections. Currently, Republicans have control of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature by a margin of 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.
Comments / 8