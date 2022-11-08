ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 8

Robert Matulka
3d ago

for more than 25 years Republicans have had full control and we have the 6th highest property taxes in the US

Reply
6
Related
knopnews2.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. Find your county and state election updates:. UPDATE 11/9/22 6:00 p.m.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Supporting women in politics, Nebraska state senator weighs in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. On Election Day, there were five all-women matchups for governor, including Iowa. “We won some, we’ll lose some. And that’s okay. What we’re building is this ground swell of support...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts honored by Omaha Press Club

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. Creighton doctor leads group to...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Full list of Iowa statehouse election winners

DES MOINES, Iowa — Candidates from all across central Iowa are running for spots in the Iowa House and Senate during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections. Currently, Republicans have control of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature by a margin of 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy