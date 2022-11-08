Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 8:31 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Patuxent Beach Road at the intersection of Kingston Creek Road. Crews arrived and found one vehicle and a bicycle involved in a...
Bay Net
One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly...
Bay Net
One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Airport View Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one occupant reportedly injured. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
Bay Net
VIDEO: One Flown Out From Callaway With Burn Injuries
CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports of an incident earlier this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 2:46 p.m. on November 12, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road for reports that one person was injured after putting out a fire.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Firefighters Attend Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — This past weekend the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted Mid Atlantic Technical Rescue for a Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course. We were able to provide spots in the course for 18 MVFD members. Also in attendance was:. Leonardtown VFD. Squad 1 – 5 members. Hollywood VFD....
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
Bay Net
Three Injured After Collision In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On November 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Budds Creek Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with three occupants reportedly injured. All three patients...
fox5dc.com
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital
LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
93-year-old man killed in crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry heading west on Old Keene Mill Road tried to turn left onto Huntsman Boulevard and collided a Dodge Journey SUV heading east on Old Keene Mill Road.
Man dead following ‘medical emergency’ after being taken into custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died on Thursday evening after police said he suffered a medical emergency after being taken into custody. Police said they were first called to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield after people said a man was “acting disorderly, running in the road, and yelling […]
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Stabbing In Callaway
UPDATE – Lusby Man Arrested And Charged For Callaway Stabbing. CALLAWAY, Md. – On November 9, 2022 at approximately 5:54 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Lady Lane. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound in the back...
mocoshow.com
One Person Dead and Several Injured After Early Morning Shooting
Update: MCPD released the following information, “On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased person, with trauma to the body, to the rear area of the 100 block of Colony Road. This is an active and ongoing investigation. A formal news release will be distributed as more information becomes available. The decedent’s names will be released following proper notification of next of kin.
Man found shot to death in roadway in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Madison St. Officers arrived and found a man in the roadway who had been hit by gunfire. […]
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
Driver arrested after traffic stop led to discovery of ghost gun in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A driver was arrested after a traffic stop in Hyattsville led to the discovery of a loaded ghost gun, according to police. Earlier this week, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department said they pulled over a vehicle they saw having multiple traffic violations. When officers walked up to the vehicle, they noticed a handgun slide visibly showing in the rear passenger seat pocket.
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
WMDT.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police say a shooting left one injured Monday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for a reported shooting. On arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by an acquaintance before police or medical personnel arrived on scene. We’re told he is being treated for serious injuries at this time.
Bay Net
Lusby Man Arrested And Charged For Callaway Stabbing
CALLAWAY, Md. – On November 9, 2022, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 45000 block of Lady Lane in Callaway for the report of a stabbing. Preliminary investigation determined that Nathan Daniel Field, age 24 of Lusby, arrived at the location and began arguing with the victim.
