Update: MCPD released the following information, “On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased person, with trauma to the body, to the rear area of the 100 block of Colony Road. This is an active and ongoing investigation. A formal news release will be distributed as more information becomes available. The decedent’s names will be released following proper notification of next of kin.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO