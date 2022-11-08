Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding...
fox47.com
Early indicators show young voter turnout plays key role in Wisconsin midterm
MADISON, Wis. – Without formal exit polls, it’s tough to know for sure how much college students influenced Wisconsin’s midterm election results, but there is some speculation they swung the race for governor. Students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus credit two things as big motivators for...
fox47.com
Former MMSD board president Gloria Reyes running for Madison mayor
MADISON, Wis. — The race for mayor is officially underway in Madison as former Madison Metropolitan School District board president Gloria Reyes has filed paperwork to run in next spring’s election, records show. The City of Madison’s 2023 Candidate Filings page shows Reyes has filed her Declaration of...
fox47.com
Evers focuses on abortion, education following re-election victory
MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off a win in his re-election bid, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday focused on abortion and education as his main priorities for his second term. During a visit to O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Evers said he would continue pursuing a lawsuit Attorney General Josh Kaul filed earlier this year in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing abortion rights.
fox47.com
Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR's updated wolf management plan
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
fox47.com
MSG 2 Teens 2022 Official Contest Rules
Station Address: WMSN, 7847 Big Sky Drive, Madison, WI 53719. Contest Area: Wisconsin Counties: Juneau, Marquette, Rock, Green, Lafayette, Grant, Richland, Sauk, Columbia, Dane, and Iowa. Age of Eligibility: Entrants must be age fourteen (14) to eighteen (18) as of August 30, 2021 and currently enrolled in a charter, public...
fox47.com
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
MONROE, Wis. — A bridge on the Badger State Trail in Monroe had to be torn down Thursday morning after a fire that local authorities are investigating as arson. Dispatchers in Green County received a 911 call at 2:25 a.m. Thursday from someone reporting a fire at the bridge, which passes over Round Grove Road. By the time Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Monroe Rural Fire Department, Juda Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department got to the scene, the bridge was engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0