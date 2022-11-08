ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Can a driver lose their license for life in New Jersey?

After prosecutors revealed the driving record of a suspect charged with two fatalities after September’s pop-up car rally in Wildwood, it raised the question: Can a habitual offender who accumulates multiple convictions lose their license for life?. Gerald J. White was charged with two counts of death by auto,...
WILDWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City road rage incident leads to loaded gun

A road rage incident let to the arrest of a Philadelphia man with a loaded gun outside the Atlantic City police station, according to charges. Eric Carmichael, 60, is in jail awaiting a detention hearing after he was stopped outside the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building with a handgun in his vehicle, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver pulled gun during Atlantic City road rage incident, cops say

A 60-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after he threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident Saturday in Atlantic City, authorities said. The victim arrived at the Atlantic City public safety building at about 12:40 p.m. and told cops that another driver threatened him and his family, police said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Gloucester County

A truck driver died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County that left another driver seriously injured, police said. Richard Lupton, 62, of the Newport section of Downe Township, was driving a truck pulling a trailer east on Malaga Road (Route 659) in Monroe Township when a car drifted into oncoming traffic and collided the truck near Morgan Road, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge

A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend leaving her in basement

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man recently arrested for purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains was charged this week with the murder of Corrine Daniels, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on October 12, 2002, in Middleburg, NY, by members of...
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Man Runs Away After Leading Police on Car Chase From Philly to NJ

A man ran away after leading police on a car chase from Philadelphia to New Jersey Wednesday night. The partially caught-on-camera chase began after patrol officers spotted a dark-colored Honda that investigators said fit the description of a vehicle they were searching for in connection to a prior shooting near Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia shortly after 9:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy