Can a driver lose their license for life in New Jersey?
After prosecutors revealed the driving record of a suspect charged with two fatalities after September’s pop-up car rally in Wildwood, it raised the question: Can a habitual offender who accumulates multiple convictions lose their license for life?. Gerald J. White was charged with two counts of death by auto,...
Police: Tip Leads to Arrest of Atlantic City, NJ, Man; 2 Guns Recovered
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.
Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond
Sources tell Action News the Uber driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.
fox29.com
Man with license to carry shoots suspect trying to rob him in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by the person he was trying to rob, police say. According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
New Jersey police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
Driver pulled gun during Atlantic City road rage incident, cops say
A 60-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after he threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident Saturday in Atlantic City, authorities said. The victim arrived at the Atlantic City public safety building at about 12:40 p.m. and told cops that another driver threatened him and his family, police said in a statement.
Police nab suspect who led them on high-speed chase from Philadelphia to N.J., authorities say
Police in Burlington County helped capture a person they say led police in Pennsylvania on a high-speed chase late Wednesday that ended in Evesham, with the suspect running off. Evesham police were notified late in the evening that officers from Philadelphia were pursuing a vehicle with regard to an ongoing...
fox29.com
Massive Search Launched For 13-Year-Old South Jersey Girl
A search was under way Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Madelyn McKenna was reported missing out of Sicklerville in Gloucester Township on Friday, Nov. 11, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins said. She is a white female,...
Armed suspect robs 18-year-old Philadelphia mail carrier then targets another
Police say the 18-year-old postal worker was on her route delivering mail when she was approached by a man with a gun.
Truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Gloucester County
A truck driver died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County that left another driver seriously injured, police said. Richard Lupton, 62, of the Newport section of Downe Township, was driving a truck pulling a trailer east on Malaga Road (Route 659) in Monroe Township when a car drifted into oncoming traffic and collided the truck near Morgan Road, police said.
N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge
A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Trenton Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend leaving her in basement
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man recently arrested for purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains was charged this week with the murder of Corrine Daniels, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on October 12, 2002, in Middleburg, NY, by members of...
WATCH: Man Runs Away After Leading Police on Car Chase From Philly to NJ
A man ran away after leading police on a car chase from Philadelphia to New Jersey Wednesday night. The partially caught-on-camera chase began after patrol officers spotted a dark-colored Honda that investigators said fit the description of a vehicle they were searching for in connection to a prior shooting near Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia shortly after 9:30 p.m.
