Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta.

Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that Butler is also the suspect who shot a man in the face in his Chattahoochee Hills driveway.

The man’s nephew says Butler pulled up in his uncle’s driveway. When his uncle, who has not been identified, walked out of the house, Butler said he had a gift card for him. As the man got closer, Butler pulled out a gun and shot him several times, the nephew told Fernandes.

The man has since been released from the hospital and is back with his family.

Another neighbor told Fernandes that before this crime spree, she felt safe in her neighborhood.

Investigators say Butler also robbed a man inside the neighborhood before hitting another house just 20 minutes later.

“We’re gonna be more alert. We have cameras everywhere,” the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.

Police say that after escaping to Alabama, Butler kidnapped two girls.

