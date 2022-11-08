Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly...
KPVI Newschannel 6
CAPITOL DIGEST: New law supports Pennsylvania military families
Deployments present military families with a number of challenges. A loophole preventing spouses from collecting unemployment is no longer one of them, as a result of a new law advanced by state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-20, Lehman Twp. Act 156 of 2022 clarifies that a spouse’s move to follow their...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor embraces innovation, sustainability at international climate change conference
Indiana isn't giving up on the industries that make it a top worldwide producer of steel, fuels, manufactured goods and agricultural products. Instead, Indiana is committed to applying innovation to ensure its industries, and the state as a whole, continue growing in a sustainable manner. That's the message Republican Gov....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson accepts election results
Before the election, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, refused to commit to accepting the results of his contest against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, suggesting there might be shenanigans or fraud. Not that it's clear that Johnson's narrowly won, he is happy to accept the results.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts-backed candidates win seats on NU Board of Regents
Kathy Wilmot ran ahead of outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams to become the newest member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Wilmot, a former member of the State Board of Education who received endorsements from several conservative politicians and organizations, will replace Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unsuccessful lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative
Originally published Nov. 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana tax collections exceed target by 12.6% in October
Better than expected sales tax, individual income tax and corporate income tax proceeds helped push Indiana's October revenue well above the tax collections anticipated by state's revenue forecast. Data recently released by the State Budget Agency show Indiana took in $1.7 billion last month in tax and fee receipts for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Errors reverse one Democrat’s win for legislative seat, Idaho county elections office says
The Jerome County Elections Office issued a press release Thursday stating the number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, resulting in one Democratic candidate’s loss and a Republican candidate’s victory for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hilgert retained as state veterans affairs director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen chose Veterans Day to announce that he will retain John Hilgert as director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. "John has decades of experience working to improve the lives of veterans across the state of Nebraska," Pillen said Friday. "His experience and steady leadership will be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dougherty County Farm Bureau celebrates Farm-City week
ALBANY — Farms and cities. Farmers and consumers. It’s an interdependent relationship. People need food, clothing and shelter. Farmers grow our food and fiber and raise timber for our homes. Farmers need the food companies that buy their crops and turn them into nutritious food products. We all depend on truck drivers and railroad workers to get the fresh farm commodities and finished food products to our grocery store shelves.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho’s Teton County found a box of uncounted ballots. That didn’t change the election.
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office updated vote counts from Teton County on Thursday, after the county discovered one ballot box had not been processed. But the vote total did not change the outcomes of any state races, according to Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck. Teton County, which...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Power, seeking rate hike, pushed to expand solar program
ATLANTA -- Another round of hearings in Georgia Power’s rate case concluded with the final day dominated by a debate over whether the utility should expand its popular rooftop solar program. Georgia Power is pushing for a 12% increase in electricity rates over the next three years, along with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alaskan metal legend Sean Peck headlines at Koot's on Friday
Looking back, Sean Peck never dreamed he would go from being just another kid at Palmer High to an internationally touring musician. But as all Alaskans know, this is the one state where you can create any future that you can dare to dream of. When "Hell Destroyer," as some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Donation to women’s center aims to highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month
To bring greater attention to the issues surrounding domestic violence and to provide extra support for victims, the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) on Monday donated more than 100 bags of toiletry items to the Wellspring Women’s Center in Sacramento. During October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fentanyl comes to school, student nearly dies
RIVERSIDE – The dangers of fentanyl were played out Thursday November 10th at Arlington High School in Riverside. A female student suffered a ‘medical emergency’ while in the main office and stopped breathing. Staff members began life-saving CPR and applied a defibrillator until paramedics arrived and administered...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local weather agencies monitoring tropical storm Nicole
Weather forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall in Florida later this week as a hurricane. Despite missing the storm’s direct path, Alabama may feel some residual weather effects, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) relayed an advisory Wednesday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
After tropical storm left, red tide remained
ENGLEWOOD — Tropical Storm Nicole left Florida by Friday morning but the red tide bloom along Florida's Gulf Coast remained. Beachgoers reported "intense" respiratory irritation at Manasota Beach in Englewood on Friday with some dead fish washing up and sparse crowds at Mote Marine Lab's visitbeaches.org website. State officials...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reeltown's Rodeo Kids
If you did not know where Gold Road was, you would probably drive right by. Tucked atop the winding, clay and dirt road lies the home of the Burdettes. A quick left turn a mile up takes you up to the two-story gray home. Cattle roam the left side of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wind advisory issued for Alexander City and surrounding areas
While Alabama is not in the direct path of Tropical Storm Nicole, parts of the state have been issued a wind advisory. According to the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the National Weather Services issued a wind advisory from Heflin to Alexander City to Troy. Other parts of Central Alabama were issued a wind hazard.
Comments / 0