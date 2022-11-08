Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle’s switch to ranked choice voting still too close to call
Seattle’s vote on voting is still too close to call. After a neck and neck tally on the key yes/no question on the city’s voting reform proposition on Election Night, Thursday ballot count update has only tightened the race. Votes for no change still lead with 50.55% of...
KUOW
A first look at WA's election results
Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
capitolhillseattle.com
A ‘strong mayor’ — Harrell’s Capitol Hill tour includes public safety, kombucha, and pumping iron
Seattle’s mayor sampled some farmers market kombucha, pumped iron, and got an earful from local businesses about public safety, homelessness and mental illness resources, worries about the loss of car access and street parking to neighborhood street changes, concerns about sidewalk vendors, and worries about gun violence. Mayor Bruce...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
Where do Washington state's election ballot initiatives stand?
Voters in Tukwila are giving their approval to a major increase in the city’s minimum wage, while Seattle seems evenly split about whether to change its voting system from a top-two primary to ranked-choice voting. After the second day of ballot counting on Wednesday, Tukwila voters were approving Initiative...
bellevuereporter.com
Election results 2022: Bellevue Proposition No. 1
The city of Bellevue’s Proposition No. 1 Levy Lid Lift for Parks and Open Space results are in:. Voter turnout was 33.35%, with 26,874 ballots being counted for 80,580 registered voters. The ballot measure was proposed by the city to fund parks, open spaces and related purposes. Proposition No....
kpug1170.com
Department of Revenue auctioning off unclaimed valuables
KENMORE, Wash. – You could gain a treasure, or maybe reclaim one you have lost, as the Washington State Department of Revenue puts unclaimed valuables up for auction. Items being auctioned off include coins, jewelry, sports memorabilia, stamps, and other rare items, even an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln.
Chronicle
Washington Legislative Elections Show Democrats Leading Republicans in Key Races
Democrats were leading in multiple swing-district races as Washington state Legislature election results rolled in Tuesday night, running ahead of Republicans on the Kitsap Peninsula, in Whatcom County, in King County and elsewhere. Meanwhile, potential winners of the Nov. 8 election were emerging in Seattle for several Democrat versus Democrat...
capitolhillseattle.com
Filling in another Starbucks blank space, COMEBUYTEA latest in bubble tea wave on Capitol Hill
Starbucks made a lot of noise — and left behind a bit of a mess — when it exited E Olive Way earlier this year. But when the coffee giant closed its cafe at Broadway and Pike, it was a much quieter transaction — it took CHS about a year to sort out the shop was permanently closed during the pandemic restrictions.
KING-5
King County 2022 election results
Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for the biggest races across King County, including King County prosecutor, Congressional Districts 1, 7, 8 and 9, and a number of state legislative races. Voters across the county will also weigh in on a number of levies and propositions, including ranked-choice voting in Seattle.
redmond-reporter.com
Incumbents pull ahead in 5th Legislative District
The two incumbent Democrats in Washington’s 5th Legislative District will both return to Olympia for another term, based on initial election results released late Tuesday. In the position 1 race, Rep. Bill Ramos, a two-term Democrat out of Issaquah, carries 59% of the vote against Republican Ken Moninski, an aviation company owner from Maple Valley.
kentreporter.com
Elections: King County’s charter amendment, Prop No. 1 passing
This midterm’s candidate races may look tight, but support for the two ballot measures are looking strong. As of election night, Charter Amendment No. 1 — which moves all county elections to even years — received 69.17% approval of counted ballots. And Proposition No. 1, a Conservation...
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
gigharbornow.org
Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows
A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
KING-5
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
southseattleemerald.com
The Results Aren’t In, but the Preliminary Counts Are: Leesa Manion, Chipalo Street, and Adam Smith Lead
Members of the South Seattle Emerald team contributed to this reporting. The 2022 general election is one that’s guaranteed to bring change. Control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are on the line, along with a handful of important governorships. While Seattle — and, to a lesser extent, King County — is deep blue, there are plenty of shades to it. The region faces major questions about how to handle homelessness, the opioid crisis, and police reform, among other issues.
KING-5
2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties
Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
capitolhillseattle.com
Townhome project ready to fill lot empty for years since the demolition of a Capitol Hill landmark
In 2018, there was a sudden rush to demolish a 114-year-old Capitol Hill landmark building. The lot where the Galbraith House stood has been empty except for wildflowers and weeds ever since but new development set to fill this corner of 17th Ave at E Howell is finally ready to move forward.
