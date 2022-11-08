KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Vietnam War veteran at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home said he was given a choice, to serve his country or go to jail. 71-year-old Daniel Moneymaker spends most of his free time casting a line, but when he was in college, Moneymaker was a bit of a troublemaker. “We took over […]

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO