Madison, WI

Fire at Kipp Corp. building put out by sprinkler system

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Kipp Corporation building was put out by the automatic sprinkler system, officials said Tuesday.

Crews were sent to the building in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. A nearby EMS crew that was responding to an unrelated call noticed steam and smoke coming from the area.

Staff at the building reported that a receptacle that collected metal shavings, dust and debris caught fire. The sprinkler system in the receptacle triggered and the fire was put out before it could spread.

No injuries were reported.

