Read full article on original website
RunningFry
3d ago
Lock them up for life since they're already ruined. Regular society doesn't need young monsters like them around.
Reply(1)
7
Dana Booker
3d ago
Parents are failing these children. Then when some parents reach out for help, there are no services. Not an easy fix. A generation lost to jail already.
Reply(1)
3
Priscilla Harling
3d ago
Three people get out of a car to shoot a 13 year old child. What is this world coming to, lack of the Love and knowledge of God.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
NBC Washington
Family, Friends Say Man Shot to Death in Virginia Home Suffered Mental Break
A man shot to death in a Virginia home recently had a mental break and needed help, according to family and friends. Eduardo Santos, 24, had the mental break about a week before the fatal shooting at a home in Oakton Wednesday, family and friends said. “He started to scream,”...
fox5dc.com
Stabbing near elementary school in DC under investigation
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. D.C. police said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road Northeast...
WJLA
Man shot in Southwest DC, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest on Friday. Officers were patrolling in the area when they heard gunshots around 6:30 p.m. They found a man injured in his lower extremity at Canal and M Street SW. The victim was conscious and breathing.
NBC Washington
Man Found Dead in Car From Gunshot Wounds: Police
A man was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car in Dumfries, Virginia, authorities say. Police were called to the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of shots fired, the Prince William County Police said in a release.
WJLA
24-year-old man killed in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the 2900 block of Stanton Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:33 p.m. where they found 24-year-old Mykell Vicente of southeast D.C. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police arrest suspect in April shooting of 14-year-old girl at school carnival in Woodbridge
This week, the Prince William County Police Department arrested a juvenile suspect in connection a shooting that occurred at a school carnival in April.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police
A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
Teen dead after Thursday night shooting in Baltimore County
Halethorpe residents are on high alert tonight after learning a teen was pronounced dead this morning following Thursday night's shooting.
Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
fox5dc.com
New details in shooting of 13-year-old boy
Neighbors say the 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George’s county Tuesday was outside raking leaves when it happened. It’s a case police say they're working on around the clock as neighbors are left scared and stunned. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Hillcrest Heights.
Man shot and killed in Landover
LANDOVER, MD – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Landover. Police are now looking for the killer of Walter Billy Manning III, of Laurel. According to police, at around 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the location to find Manning outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later. Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to The post Man shot and killed in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police: 19-Year-Old Hyattsville Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Shooting
Montgomery County Police say that a 19-year-old Hyattsville man has died after he was shot early Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, 3rd district officers responded to the 100 block of Colony Road for a report of shots fired, MCPD said in a press release. Upon arrival, officers found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two males were taken to local hospitals in serious but stable condition.
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles shot in separate Northwest DC incidents; Police search for suspect, people of interest
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect and two people of interest in two separate shootings that left two juveniles hurt in Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue. Police responded to...
Arlington Police charge teen with DUI, involuntary manslaughter following fatal crash
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Police Department has charged a teenage boy with DUI and involuntary manslaughter following a fatal collision in the Rock Spring neighborhood early Friday morning. Around 12:29 a.m. on Friday, officers were sent to Old Dominion Drive at Williamsburg Boulevard for the report of...
fox5dc.com
Neighbors speak out after 13-year-old is shot while raking leaves in Hillcrest Heights
PRINCE GE - A 13-year-old boy shot in Hillcrest Heights Tuesday was raking leaves at the time, according to neighbors and a police source. Prince George's County police said the child was shot in the head and is currently fighting for his life. The shooting happened at around 5:20 p.m....
WJLA
Detectives return to Temple Hills home where 13-year-old was shot raking leaves
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for whoever shot a 13-year-old boy who was raking leaves in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George’s County late Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Prince George’s County Police crime scene investigators returned to the scene, taking pictures and using...
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and the vehicle involved in an armed robbery that took place yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 9 am, the victim was approached by the suspects at the 500 Block of Morse Street. The suspects’ displayed handguns, stole property from the victim, and left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects and the vehicle they were using. If you have any information about this incident or can identify these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, Woman Shot In Face Walks Themselves Into Baltimore Hospital
Two shooting victims are being treated after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. A 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital seeking treatment after being shot around 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of E. Madison Street, according to Baltimore police. The woman...
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest
Monday, November 7, 2022 (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 4300 block of Garrison Street, Northwest. At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and an airsoft gun was recovered on scene. There were no reported injuries. The post Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 20