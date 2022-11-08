ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Man charged in Altoona drug death threatened police with gun: ‘Get off my property’

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

(WTAJ) — A Penn Run man who was charged in the delivery of drugs that resulted in the death of an Altoona man back in Sept. is facing fresh charges relating to his arrest that even involved a Pennsylvania State Police Helicopter.

Eldon Sajko and Brian Davenport were arrested and charged in the drug delivery death of Joseph Charles Sr., of Altoona, earlier this year.

Recently, Nov. 8, Sajko was charged with additional various charges surrounding his capture, including fleeing, having a firearm, possession of drugs, and more.

Eldon Sajko (Blair County Prison)

According to his criminal complaint, the Blair County Drug Task Force met up and headed to Indiana County where they found Sajko at his home. Police said he came out from around the back of the house with what looked like a handgun.

Police reportedly announced who they were and said that Sajko raised the handgun in the air and yelled “I don’t believe you” and to “get the F*** off my property.”

That’s when police said they all backed away from the home and down the driveway to a neighbor’s house, losing sight of Sajko. State Police were called in with a helicopter. Sajko was spotted driving from the back of his house into a wooded area where visual was lost again.

Police said in the affidavit that a woman came down the driveway and allegedly told police she was sent down by Sajko. After cooperating with police, she was able to tell Sajko, over the phone, why they were there and he agreed to meet with them.

He was then taken into custody without further incident.

A search warrant turned up eight different guns, drugs and paraphernalia, and even cash hidden in an ATV in the backyard, according to the complaint.

Sajko was then transported back to Blair County where he was placed in Blair County Prison.

Davenport has also been in the Blair County Prison since his arrest.

