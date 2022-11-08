Read full article on original website
A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding...
'Boring wins': Tony Evers declares victory in Wisconsin governor race, Michels concedes
MADISON, Wis. — After the most expensive gubernatorial campaign in state history, Gov. Tony Evers has won a second term as Wisconsin’s governor. Republican challenger Tim Michels announced at about 12:20 a.m. that he was conceding the race to Evers. “Unfortunately, the math doesn’t add up,” Michels told...
Early indicators show young voter turnout plays key role in Wisconsin midterm
MADISON, Wis. – Without formal exit polls, it’s tough to know for sure how much college students influenced Wisconsin’s midterm election results, but there is some speculation they swung the race for governor. Students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus credit two things as big motivators for...
Van Orden, Pfaff reflect on close Third Congressional District race
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Derrick Van Orden won an unexpectedly close race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, defeating Democrat Brad Pfaff by 4%. The GOP did not see the red wave they anticipated. Nevertheless, Republicans did claim victory in races scattered throughout the country. Van Orden’s race win was one of them– but it was a harder fight than expected.
Evers focuses on abortion, education following re-election victory
MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off a win in his re-election bid, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday focused on abortion and education as his main priorities for his second term. During a visit to O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Evers said he would continue pursuing a lawsuit Attorney General Josh Kaul filed earlier this year in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing abortion rights.
Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of...
Former MMSD board president Gloria Reyes running for Madison mayor
MADISON, Wis. — The race for mayor is officially underway in Madison as former Madison Metropolitan School District board president Gloria Reyes has filed paperwork to run in next spring’s election, records show. The City of Madison’s 2023 Candidate Filings page shows Reyes has filed her Declaration of...
Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR's updated wolf management plan
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
Who won? Check election results here
Our news partner News 3 Now has a comprehensive list of all of the statewide races in Wisconsin. To see those results, click here.
'Unprecedented' number of in-person voters led to Town of Middleton voting delays
TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. — Election officials in the Town of Middleton said Wednesday the hours-long wait to vote at the Town Hall on Election Day was due to an “unprecedented” number of in-person voters. Several people waited hours for their chance to vote in the Town...
