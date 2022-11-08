ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
Van Orden, Pfaff reflect on close Third Congressional District race

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Derrick Van Orden won an unexpectedly close race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, defeating Democrat Brad Pfaff by 4%. The GOP did not see the red wave they anticipated. Nevertheless, Republicans did claim victory in races scattered throughout the country. Van Orden’s race win was one of them– but it was a harder fight than expected.
Evers focuses on abortion, education following re-election victory

MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off a win in his re-election bid, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday focused on abortion and education as his main priorities for his second term. During a visit to O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Evers said he would continue pursuing a lawsuit Attorney General Josh Kaul filed earlier this year in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing abortion rights.
Former MMSD board president Gloria Reyes running for Madison mayor

MADISON, Wis. — The race for mayor is officially underway in Madison as former Madison Metropolitan School District board president Gloria Reyes has filed paperwork to run in next spring’s election, records show. The City of Madison’s 2023 Candidate Filings page shows Reyes has filed her Declaration of...
Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR's updated wolf management plan

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
WISCONSIN STATE

