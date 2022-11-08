MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO