Federal judge puts halt to cannabis license rollout in 5 NY regions
ALBANY, N.Y. — A U.S. District Judge in the Northern District of New York has blocked the state from issuing any cannabis dispensary licenses in five regions of the state. Judge Gary Sharpe issued the ruling Thursday after a lawsuit was filed by Variscite NY One, Inc. The lawsuit...
Federal judge blocks President Biden's student loan forgiveness
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge in Texas has ruled President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan unconstitutional. The judge made the ruling after two borrowers brought a lawsuit forward, claiming the president did not get public input on the plan. Borrowers are already feeling the effects of that federal...
Live 2022 election results: How Central NY voted for Congress, governor, state and local seats
Central New York residents have chosen who they want to represent them in local, state and federal government offices. Voters elected representatives in both houses of Congress, New York senators and members of Assembly, judges and numerous town- and county-level seats. We are inputing the results as they come in...
James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
Hochul won her election, but at what cost?
On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
Brian Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th District
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Democrat Brian Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race around 11 p.m. The 26th Congressional District represents portions of Erie and Niagara counties. Higgins has served in Congress since 2005. He defeated Emin Eddie Egriu...
How did Erie County vote in the New York State governor's race?
How did Erie County voters vote in the governor's race ? 7 News took a deeper dive into the data, town by town.
Tenney reelected to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican Claudia Tenney wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race shortly before 11 p.m. The 24th Congressional District is newly redistricted and includes parts of Niagara, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, as well as part of the...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reelected in New York
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader. The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted...
GOP's Zeldin looks to block Hochul's path to history in NY
NEW YORK — Kathy Hochul, who became New York's governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. But Hochul’s ability to break that barrier has become shaky in the final stretch...
2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY
On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
Polls open for Election Day in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is election day and polls will be open in New York until 9 p.m. Among the races, residents in New York State can vote for our governor and lieutenant governor; NYS comptroller; NYS attorney general; federal, state, and local races. Here's what you need to...
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
Election Day busy at polling location in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From a tight race for New York governor, to a newly redrawn state senate district, and control of Congress, there was a lot on the line when voters went to the polls early Tuesday morning. A good crowd formed during the morning rush at Unitarian Universalist...
Are You Doing Something Illegal With Your Leaves In New York State?
Take a drive down many streets in the Southern Tier and you'll see the leaves that have been raked to the side of the road. I didn't realize for the longest time that they were supposed to be there because the village/town would come by and pick them up. Where...
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
Fuel truck rollover in Ulster County
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported of a fuel truck that had rolled over in the town of Olive. Many different Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and other agencies responded to the scene.
