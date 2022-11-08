Read full article on original website
cbs17
Police looking for man who they say stole catalytic converters from Henderson funeral home parking lot
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police say they’re looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing catalytic converters near a funeral home. Officers said this happened at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the property of JM White Funeral Home on Zeb Robinson Road. They shared surveillance...
Rocky Mount man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
cbs17
Where is Amy? Halifax County deputies investigating 2013 cold case
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a cold case from 2013. Deputies said Amy Wells Bridgeman disappeared in the summer of 2013. She was last seen on foot in South Weldon near the Coastal Lumber Yard around 6...
cbs17
Police say 3 people spent counterfeit money at Roanoke Rapids store; investigation underway
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after they say three people spent counterfeit money at a store. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that it is asking the public for help in identifying the people they say spent the fake money at a store on Julian R. Allsbrook Highway.
cbs17
Police ID man hit and killed by van in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a Thursday night fatal collision of a van and pedestrian in Rocky Mount, both the pedestrian killed, as well as the driver, have been identified. Rocky Mount police said on Friday that the pedestrian, 49-year-old Lamar Gaddet was in the roadway at the...
Franklin County mother hit by stray bullet in her home says accused gunman won't face charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two children and lives in a rural, secluded area of Youngsville. She was hit in the leg by the bullet on Nov. 6.
cbs17
Do you know where she is? Halifax County deputies looking for missing woman in 2006 cold case
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are investigating a cold case of a missing woman. They said Shona Renee Stansbury disappeared 16 years ago. She was last seen on Dec. 9, 2006 at the Waffle House in Weldon, according to deputies. They say she was possibly seen again...
WITN
Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an...
cbs17
Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
Man hit, killed near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount. Police said Lamar Gaddett died from his injuries. Gaddett was 49 years old. All northbound lanes of Wesleyan Blvd. were closed near the accident scene at Sutter’s Creek Blvd.
Two people charged in connection to poor living conditions at Fillmore Place
Two people are now facing charges in connection with conditions at a Petersburg assisted living facility shuttered by the state.
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force.
Virginia family searching for missing teen in need of medication
The last week has been gut-wrenching for the family of a Virginia 17-year-old who disappeared in Kenbridge.
WITN
Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
WAVY News 10
Southampton Co. corrections officer accused of sleeping with, covering for inmate
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An officer at the Southampton County Jail Farm in Capron is accused of sleeping with an inmate as well as providing him a contraband cell phone. Corporal Kimberly Smith was arrested on Nov. 8 following a month-long internal affairs investigation that also uncovered she...
cbs17
1 shot at Sheetz in Louisburg; 2 detained in ‘possible self-defense’ incident
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Sheetz on Sunday night that injured a Henderson man. At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the store on South Bickett Boulevard and found 27-year-old Brandon Blanchard in the store suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
cbs17
‘Weapon of mass destruction’ seized after Edgecombe County juvenile flees from cops
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County juvenile was arrested Friday after speeding, crashing into another car and possessing a “weapon of mass destruction”, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday, a deputy with the crash reduction unit was conducting speed enforcements on U.S....
cbs17
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
cbs17
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
