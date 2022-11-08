Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
The Winning $2 Billion Powerball Ticket Was Sold in California
The odds of winning were roughly one in 303 million.
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth A Lottery Record $1.9 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the largest jackpot in lottery history.
Glitch delays Powerball from revealing winning numbers with jackpot at $1.9 billion
Powerball players will have to patiently wait after Monday night's drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery "needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," officials announced. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols. Once the required security...
'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say
California lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at Joe's Service Center in Altadena Lottery officials have announced that one Powerball ticket has won the record-breaking jackpot, which climbed up to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing. "California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw," California lottery officials wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "We are so excited and we just can't hide it," they added in a follow-up Tweet. "Not only did California...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $1.6 Billion Jackpot?
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1.6 billion.
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — is up for grabs tonight
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stood at an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers...
Powerball draw for record $1.9 bn jackpot delayed
A Powerball draw for a staggering $1.9 billion jackpot -- the largest prize in history -- has been delayed, further fueling lottery fever across the United States. California Lottery said late Monday the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols.
Powerball Grows to Record $1.9B After No Jackpot-Winning Saturday Tickets
The next drawing for the latest jaw-dropping sum will take place on Monday The Powerball jackpot has increased to a staggering $1.9 billion after no tickets matched all the lottery numbers on Saturday evening. That record-breaking figure comes after the $1.6 billion drawing, with the winning numbers 28-45-53-56-69 and a Powerball of 20. The next drawing is set for Monday. The odds of winning the massive sum remain 1 in 292.2 million, CNN reported. A winner can receive the prize as an annuity over 29 years or...
Will the historic Powerball winner remain anonymous? Not in California
Whoever won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday will have to reveal identity, as many states forbid lottery winners to remain anonymous.
