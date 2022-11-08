ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot

One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say

California lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at Joe's Service Center in Altadena Lottery officials have announced that one Powerball ticket has won the record-breaking jackpot, which climbed up to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing.  "California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw," California lottery officials wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "We are so excited and we just can't hide it," they added in a follow-up Tweet. "Not only did California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Powerball draw for record $1.9 bn jackpot delayed

A Powerball draw for a staggering $1.9 billion jackpot -- the largest prize in history -- has been delayed, further fueling lottery fever across the United States. California Lottery said late Monday the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Powerball Grows to Record $1.9B After No Jackpot-Winning Saturday Tickets

The next drawing for the latest jaw-dropping sum will take place on Monday The Powerball jackpot has increased to a staggering $1.9 billion after no tickets matched all the lottery numbers on Saturday evening. That record-breaking figure comes after the $1.6 billion drawing, with the winning numbers 28-45-53-56-69 and a Powerball of 20. The next drawing is set for Monday. The odds of winning the massive sum remain 1 in 292.2 million, CNN reported. A winner can receive the prize as an annuity over 29 years or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

