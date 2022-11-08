A new Transformers game may be on the way as new cutscenes from the title, supposedly known as Transformers Rise, have leaked online. It's been a minute since we got a Transformers game, especially since the films lost their hold on pop culture and have kind of faded away while Paramount works on what appears to be a bit of a soft reboot with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. For a while, there were Transformers video games released alongside each of the Michael Bay films and then Activision would release other titles set in their own universe that offered a more classical yet still fresh take on the IP. Unfortunately, as Activision started to get more interested in leaning into games like Call of Duty, the publisher stopped making these kinds of games.

2 HOURS AGO