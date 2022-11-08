Read full article on original website
Pokemon: Ash's English Voice Actor Celebrates His Biggest Victory
Pokemon Journeys has changed the game as Ash Ketchum officially defeated Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the new world champion. While fans are reeling at this moment that some have waited decades to see, one important voice has also shared their thoughts on Ketchum's big win as Ash's English Voice actor, Sarah Natochenny, has chimed in. While we don't know when the English version of this colossal battle will arrive on Netflix, many Pokemon fans will be counting down the days.
Pokemon Tyranitar New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon so many were wanting a new form for was Tyranitar and this leak may have just confirmed that it is happening.
Pokemon Go Reveals Team Go Rocket Takeover and New Shiny Pokemon
Team Go Rocket is up to its old tricks again, and Pokemon Go players will have to stop them! Starting next week, the Team Go Rocket Takeover will begin in the game, and players will have the chance to take part in a new Special Research story. Completing the story will give players a Super Rocket Radar, which they can then use to track down Giovanni and his Shadow Mewtwo. Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will all have different Shadow Pokemon this time, and Rocket Grunts will be using Pokemon that have never been available as Shadow Pokemon!
Pokemon Journeys Previews The Final Battle Between Ash and Leon
Pokemon Journeys has been gearing up for the final moments of the battle between Ash Ketchum and Leon, and the preview for the next episode of the series airing overseas is showing off the flair the anime team is putting into the battle's final moments! After working his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series and through the final Masters Tournament, Ash finds himself in an uphill battle against the undefeated champion. Making matters worse is that as of the climax of their battle, Ash now faces some terrible odds with just Pikachu by his side.
Ash Ketchum's "first" Pokemon world championship win in 25 years is mired in controversy
There are asterisks all over Ash's "first" big win
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Dragapult revealed in Pokemon Unite: Release date, moves, stats, more
The official Pokemon Unite twitter account teased two upcoming picks joining the game: Urshifu and Dragapult. Here is everything to know regarding the upcoming new pick in Pokemon Unite, who plays as a ranged castor that deals physical damage rather than special attack. Dragapult is a Dragon and Ghost type...
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
New Pokemon Tarountula Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Once the floodgates are opened there’s no chance of holding the leaks back. With review copies of the games’ out-and-about, leaks for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be swarming in until the game’s release. One of those leaks includes a potential leak of a brand new Sting Ball Pokemon, Tarountula.
Pokemon Fans Celebrate Ash After Finally Becoming a World Master
Ladies and gentlemen, Pokemon fans around the world, the impossible has happened. After decades of traveling the world and catching as many Pokemon as he could, Ash Ketchum has defeated the World Champion Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the newest world champion. With Pokemon Journeys focusing on Ash's world tour as he attempted to make good on his status as the Alola Tournament's victor, there are few anime fans that could imagine that Ketchum would go the distance, but the time has come and the future of Pokemon's anime is anyone's guess.
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
Pokemon Scarlet livestream leaks dozens of new Pokemon
The battle against leaks just got a lot harder
Studio Ghibli Teases Star Wars Project in New Promo
Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest names in animation, and now, it seems the company is ready to try its hand at a well-known IP. After all, the studio just took to Twitter and spun the Star Wars fandom into a tizzy. A new promo has been released by Studio Ghibli, and it suggests the company is working on some sort of Lucasfilm project behind the scenes.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
PlayStation celebrates God Of War Ragnarök release with new freebie
God of War Ragnarök is out now and to celebrate the continuation of Kratos and Atreus' odyssey (and those glowing review scores), there's a freebie for some players to scoop up. According to OpenCritic, God of War Ragnarök is the third most highly rated game to release this year,...
Unannounced Transformers Game Cutscenes Leak Online
A new Transformers game may be on the way as new cutscenes from the title, supposedly known as Transformers Rise, have leaked online. It's been a minute since we got a Transformers game, especially since the films lost their hold on pop culture and have kind of faded away while Paramount works on what appears to be a bit of a soft reboot with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. For a while, there were Transformers video games released alongside each of the Michael Bay films and then Activision would release other titles set in their own universe that offered a more classical yet still fresh take on the IP. Unfortunately, as Activision started to get more interested in leaning into games like Call of Duty, the publisher stopped making these kinds of games.
Steam Game Gains 10 Million Players in One Week
A Steam game has gained 10 million players in one week, making it one of the most popular games on the platform right now, however, there's a reason it attracted so many new players. Last week, we relayed word that one of the best-selling Steam games was being made free. Unfortunately, if you didn't know this, you missed out, as the deal has expired and the game has reverted back to its normal price. If you did see this, you'll know the game in question is Warhammer: Verminitide 2.
Get Your Baby Yoda Fix in the New Animated Short by Studio Ghibli
It's always big news when Studio Ghibli releases new work. This time, it's a special occasion. The master animators behind classics like Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away created a short film about none other than Grogu from Star Wars. The three-minute short was released on Nov. 12,...
