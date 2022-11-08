Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Massive File Size Will Dominate Your Hard Drive
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will take up a healthy chunk of your hard drive at launch, much to the dismay of gamers everywhere. For whatever reason, Call of Duty has become notorious for eating up hard drive space for the last number of years. Although these are large games filled with content from a big campaign, a meaty multiplayer, and co-op modes, many have questioned why these shooters take up more space than huge games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Grand Theft Auto V. For instance, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released just a few weeks ago and already takes up 123.5 GBs on Xbox Series X... and the big season one update hasn't even released yet. It's pretty wild, but it doesn't look like that chaos will stop.
ComicBook
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free Action RPG
PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are loving one of November's free games. Regardless of whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber you can enjoy this new free game, and so far, it seems like everyone is doing just that. That said, you need to claim the game before next month because once the first Tuesday of December rolls around, it will no longer be a free download. The game in question is Nioh 2 from developer Team Ninja, which is one of November's free monthly PS Plus games and the headliner at that.
ComicBook
Unannounced Transformers Game Cutscenes Leak Online
A new Transformers game may be on the way as new cutscenes from the title, supposedly known as Transformers Rise, have leaked online. It's been a minute since we got a Transformers game, especially since the films lost their hold on pop culture and have kind of faded away while Paramount works on what appears to be a bit of a soft reboot with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. For a while, there were Transformers video games released alongside each of the Michael Bay films and then Activision would release other titles set in their own universe that offered a more classical yet still fresh take on the IP. Unfortunately, as Activision started to get more interested in leaning into games like Call of Duty, the publisher stopped making these kinds of games.
Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
ComicBook
GameStop Finally Has Some Good PS5 News for PlayStation Fans
GameStop shared good news this week for PlayStation fans still looking for where to buy a PS5 in time for the holidays. While PS5 restocks are often sporadic and difficult to get in on, GameStop announced another of those this week by confirming that the PlayStation console will be back in stock in stores. These always have an implied "for a limited time" disclaimer attached to them since restocks go so quickly, but you've at least got a shot at getting one once more if you still need one or just want another.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
ComicBook
Viral Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Video Shows Aim Assist is Broken
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is a massive success... but it also has a ton of pretty significant problems. Aim assist is a very common feature in games for consoles. PC games don't really have it because you can be incredibly precise with a mouse, but controllers aren't as accurate. Therefore, the game often needs to nudge you a bit to ensure that you can actually perform well. When done right, aim assist is practically invisible and you'd think you're a total beast. When done poorly, it looks like you're cheating and some piece of software is aiming your weapon for you.
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Perks
Perks have been a Call of Duty series staple for 15 years, and while this system returns in the latest entry, it works much differently than before. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, players gain access to four Perks — which is typically more than many entries have offered — but you have to earn two of them over the course of a match.
PlayStation celebrates God Of War Ragnarök release with new freebie
God of War Ragnarök is out now and to celebrate the continuation of Kratos and Atreus' odyssey (and those glowing review scores), there's a freebie for some players to scoop up. According to OpenCritic, God of War Ragnarök is the third most highly rated game to release this year,...
ComicBook
Steam Game Gains 10 Million Players in One Week
A Steam game has gained 10 million players in one week, making it one of the most popular games on the platform right now, however, there's a reason it attracted so many new players. Last week, we relayed word that one of the best-selling Steam games was being made free. Unfortunately, if you didn't know this, you missed out, as the deal has expired and the game has reverted back to its normal price. If you did see this, you'll know the game in question is Warhammer: Verminitide 2.
ComicBook
Elden Ring Players Warned of Hackers Ruining People's Saves
Elden Ring has another Dark Souls problem on its hands as players attempt to ruin the save files and progress of others who unknowingly participate in bannable offences. The offence in question is being in possession of an item that players aren't supposed to own, items that are given to unwitting players by hackers who obtained the loot through questionable. This can inadvertently lead to players getting banned in Elden Ring, so players are being warned not to accept any unknown gear from multiplayer participants.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Is Only $1.49 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated PS4 game has been made $1.49 for a limited time over on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, there's no PS5 version of the game, however, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Of course, at the moment of publishing, the deal is still active, but come November 19 it will expire and the game will return to its normal price point of $14.99. As for the game in question, it's The Swapper from Facepalm Games.
ComicBook
Steam Makes One of Its Most Controversial Games Just $0.99
One of the most controversial games of all time is currently $0.99 on Steam thanks to a new promotional sale. In the modern era, "controversial" games are far less common than they used to be for a variety of reasons. The primary reason though is that games themselves aren't as controversial as they used to be. Whether it's sexualized content in video games or violence in video games, society has shifted in its view on both. For example, if Postal 2 were released in 2022 it wouldn't be the mega-controversial release it was when it dropped in 2023.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals Team Go Rocket Takeover and New Shiny Pokemon
Team Go Rocket is up to its old tricks again, and Pokemon Go players will have to stop them! Starting next week, the Team Go Rocket Takeover will begin in the game, and players will have the chance to take part in a new Special Research story. Completing the story will give players a Super Rocket Radar, which they can then use to track down Giovanni and his Shadow Mewtwo. Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will all have different Shadow Pokemon this time, and Rocket Grunts will be using Pokemon that have never been available as Shadow Pokemon!
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Writer Teases New Game
A former writer at Santa Monica Studios, and more notably a writer on God of War: Ragnarok, Aly Samson, has teased a new game. Unfortunately, it's not a new God of War game or anything from the team behind it. As noted, she's no longer with the PlayStation studio, but is rather working with Bandai Namco on an "unannounced and original IP." And this is all we know about the project. Samson provides a description of her duties at Bandai Namco, but none of it provides any insight into what this mystery game could be.
