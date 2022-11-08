Shea Serrano’s Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’ Greenlit By Netflix

Writer Shea Serrano is bringing a reggaeton-inspired scripted comedy to Netflix. Titled Neon , the series centers around a group of friends who relocate from a small town in Florida to the bright lights of Miami in hopes of making big in music. The eight-episode run will star Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferrerira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor,

Neon is currently in development and was co-created by Max Searle, showrunner of the hit FXX comedy Dave . Serrano and Searle and will also executive produce the series. This is Serrano’s second project in the works, as the release of his and Mike Schur’s Freevee comedy, Primo , is also on the horizon. The series will be housed under Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, with Scott Manson and James Shin overseeing. Kyle Vinuya will step on board as another co-executive producer, with cast member Mendoza also joining on as a consulting producer.

Serrano, the first Mexican-American to be a three-time New York Times bestselling author , is currently a staff writer at The Ringer, where he co-hosts the platform’s No Skips podcast. He is known for penning the popular books The Rap Year Book , Basketball (And Other Things) and Movies (And Other Things) .