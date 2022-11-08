ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Shea Serrano’s Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’ Greenlit By Netflix

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McDcC_0j3VuSVz00

Writer Shea Serrano is bringing a reggaeton-inspired scripted comedy to Netflix. Titled Neon , the series centers around a group of friends who relocate from a small town in Florida to the bright lights of Miami in hopes of making big in music. The eight-episode run will star Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferrerira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor,

Neon is currently in development and was co-created by Max Searle, showrunner of the hit FXX comedy Dave . Serrano and Searle and will also executive produce the series. This is Serrano’s second project in the works, as the release of his and Mike Schur’s Freevee comedy, Primo , is also on the horizon. The series will be housed under Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, with Scott Manson and James Shin overseeing. Kyle Vinuya will step on board as another co-executive producer, with cast member Mendoza also joining on as a consulting producer.

More from VIBE.com

Serrano, the first Mexican-American to be a three-time New York Times bestselling author , is currently a staff writer at The Ringer, where he co-hosts the platform’s No Skips podcast. He is known for penning the popular books The Rap Year Book , Basketball (And Other Things) and Movies (And Other Things) .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, ‘Outlaws’

Mario Van Peebles is set to direct and star in a new western film for Quiver titled Outlaws. Joining him in leading roles will be Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer, and Edward James Olmos. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk TakeoverChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"'Candyman' Star Tony Todd Paid $1K Per Bee Sting For Classic Horror Film Outlaws centers around Chief (Van Peebles), “a renegade cowboy putting together a multicultural team of new and old friends in order to ride into dangerous unsettled territory to retrieve gold from an abandoned mine.” However, with...
Vibe

‘Abbott Elementary’ Scores Record Ratings For An ABC Comedy

Abbott Elementary proves to remain a fan-favorite comedy as the second season continues. According to Deadline, the Quinta Brunson-created series ushered in record ratings for ABC. The outlet reported the season two premiere is “now ABC’s highest-rated comedy telecast in three years,” since the Modern Family series finale. According to the data, after 35 days of multi-platform viewing, the episode counted an additional audience of 7.5 million, which is more than double its 2.9 million live+same day viewers. Abbott Elementary‘s second season opener also debuted higher than the series’ initial premiere, garnering 44% more total viewers.More from VIBE.comSheryl Lee Ralph Wins First-Ever Emmy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Lizzo Unveils Trailer For Upcoming HBO Max Documentary, ‘Love, Lizzo’

After months of wins and a series of clapbacks, Lizzo has finally shared the official trailer for her upcoming documentary, Love, Lizzo. “No matter what part of my story you come in at, I’m always chasing the music,” the certified Bop star, 34, declared at the beginning of the 90-second preview. “Y’all have no idea how close I was to this not being a thing.” More from VIBE.comMarge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022Beyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award Nominations The visual...
Vibe

FX Gives First Look Of ‘Kindred’ Sci-Fi Series In New Teaser

Kindred, a new television series based on Octavia E. Butler’s chilling sci-fi novel, is coming to a silver screen near you. In the teaser for the FX and Hulu Original, Dana (Mallori Johnson)—a young Black female writer living in 2016 Los Angeles—gets propelled through time between Maryland in the early 1800s and her present. In the opening scene, she’s seen saving a little white child’s life and nearly losing her own in the process. Throughout the eight episodes, Dana has to adjust to life as a slave until she’s able to return to her white husband and actual life—an action...
MARYLAND STATE
Vibe

Zazie Beetz Gushes Over Time On ‘Atlanta’ Night Of Series Finale

Zazie Beetz took to social media Thursday night to reflect on her time filming FX comedy Atlanta just ahead of the show’s series finale.  “Last episode of Atlanta airs tonight. I love you and always have,” Beetz, 31, captioned an Instagram carousel of photos of herself hanging out with co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and creator Donald Glover. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, 'Outlaws'Donald Glover Down To Reunite With 'Community' Cast For Upcoming FilmLaKeith Stanfield Says You Can't Support Gangsta Rap And Be Pro-Black “Everyone who made the show, all of you who watched it and...
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Indicted For Ordering Hit That Led To Rapper’s Death

A man suspected of orchestrating a hit on late rapper Young Dolph has been arrested and hit with multiple murder charges in connection to the Memphis star’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Thursday (Nov. 10) and comes nearly one year to the date Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in Memphis while visiting a local cookie shop on Nov. 17, 2021. “Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for...
MEMPHIS, IN
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
Vibe

21 Savage Reveals Why ‘Her Loss’ Was Not Delayed After Takeoff’s Death

After Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1, many questioned whether or not Drake and 21 Savage would drop their collaborative album, Her Loss, out of respect for the late rapper’s family. The joint project was set to release on Nov. 4 after being delayed from Oct. 28. 21 Savage recently revealed why he and the Six God ultimately stuck to their release date. In an Off The Record interview with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old said they wanted to give people something to be happy about. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy,” the “Bank Account” rapper...
Vibe

‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion

If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark. Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

YNW Melly Possibly Facing Death Penalty If Convicted In Murder Trial

YNW Melly could possibly face capital punishment sentencing. On Thursday (Nov. 10), Billboard reported that the troubled Gifford, Fla. rapper could be hit with the death penalty if convicted in his upcoming murder trial. Previously, Judge Andrew Siegel ruled that prosecutors had forfeited their right to seek the death penalty because they “failed” to give the rapper’s attorneys “proper notice.” However, the judge on the “Murder On My Mind” rapper’s case has since ruled the initial decision to be “incorrect.”More from VIBE.comMystikal Requests Another Bond In Rape Case, Hires Forensic ExpertsYNW Melly Speaks Out Following Prison Escape AllegationsYNW Melly Accused Of...
GIFFORD, FL
Vibe

Method Man Believes Rappers Become Great Actors Because They’re “Great Liars”

Method Man has revealed his theory as to why he and other figures in Hip-Hop have been able to successful transition into the world of acting. The Wu-Tang Clan member claims that many rap artists’ propensity to lie in their music and assume a false or misleading persona are traits that align with being a great thespian. “I think a lot of rappers are great liars,” the 52-year-old MC said during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show. “I’ll just keep it a buck, a lot of them are great liars and I think that translates on screen. Honestly,...
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Promises To Deliver The Blackest Episode Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ever

Dave Chappelle promises the blackest episode of Saturday Night Live you have ever seen is on the way. In the latest promo videos for his third SNL hosting gig, Dave Chappelle, Ego Nwodim, and Black Star stand in front of the usual dimly lit set as they deliver three bits pertaining to the comedian’s upcoming Nov. 12 episode. More from VIBE.comRihanna Drops New Song 'Born Again' From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" Debuts No. 1 on Billboard ChartsDave Chappelle To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For A Third Time Throughout the video, The Closer jokester can be heard joking about his plans for Thanksgiving (“I’m just gonna be...
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Vibe

Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake’s Music

Over the last few weeks, Kanye West’s former employees have been speaking out more and more about their experiences working with him. One employee revealed getting fired over something having to do with Ye’s on-and-off nemesis, Drake. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Rolling Stone reported stories from several of...
Vibe

Gillie Da King Calls Out U.S. Marshal For Racial Profiling

Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — is claiming American Airlines racially profiled him after being searched for drugs in a Texas airport. In a newly surfaced video, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host is seen having an infuriating exchange with a TSA agent wearing a cowboy hat who allegedly stopped him for smelling like marijuana.More from VIBE.comGillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff's Death Goes ViralJeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His BirthdayLos Angeles Council Member Resigns After Racist Remarks Exposed Gillie can be heard saying, “What are you talking about?...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

50 Cent Advises Rappers To Take Their Time Making Music

50 Cent celebrated a milestone on Tuesday (Nov. 8) as his 2003 classic Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ re-entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart. With this achievement in mind, the former G-Unit leader took the time to share some advice with today’s rappers. “Take your time and make a classic, they last a long time,” the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram with clapping emojis. Fif is certainly justified in giving this advice, as Get Rich‘s latest chart placement brings the album to 150 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart and makes it his longest-charting project ever. Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ made...
Vibe

Brittney Griner Transferred To Russian Forced Labor Camp

Brittney Griner has reportedly been moved to a Russian forced labor camp in the midst of serving her nine-year sentence in the country’s prison system. The WNBA star will reportedly endure harsh conditions in the “penal colony,” with Fox News reporting that it will be difficult for her family to contact her or even know her exact location. This move follows the Phoenix Mercury center’s appeal being denied by Russian courts in October. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Breaks Silence On Denied AppealBrittney Griner's "Traumatic Experience" Continues After Court Rejects AppealBrittney Griner Receives Heartfelt Birthday Messages Behind Bars “Every...
Vibe

Mara Brock Akil To Helm New Netflix Series, ‘Forever’

Mara Brock Akil is returning to the silver screen with her newest project, Forever. Named and adapted from Judy Blume’s classic 1975 novel, the new series will be reimagined for Netflix. Brock Akil, the genius behind cultural staples like Girlfriends, The Game, and Being Mary Jane, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. More from VIBE.comChris Rock To Perform Live On Netflix In Historic Stand-Up SpecialJordan Peele And Keegan-Michael Key Reunite In Animated 'Wendell & Wild' TrailerTyler, The Creator Lending His Voice to Netflix's 'Big Mouth' “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage...
Vibe

Vibe

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy