Good Samaritan's death prompts investigation after witnesses say he was forced to ground

CENTER TWP. — An investigation is underway after witnesses say an off-duty police officer killed a good Samaritan who was assisting the victim of a local shooting.

The incident occurred while 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard was helping the victim of a shooting in the parking lot of Center Township's Walmart Plaza on Sunday evening. Attorney Joel Sansone, who is representing Vinyard's family, said Tuesday that Vinyard was killed after a plainclothes officer confronted him and forced him to the ground, where he struck his head.

"According to eyewitnesses who we (have) spoken with, who are not (connected) to Mr. Vinyard, this was not a push: it was a takedown," Sansone said. "The officer apparently put his arm across Mr. Vinyard's chest and basically threw him to the ground, landing on top of him and bringing his weight down, which is something we just learned this morning."

State police confirmed via a press release on Monday that they are investigating Vinyard's death. As of Tuesday evening, the officer under investigation has not been publicly identified by state police or the Center Township Police Department.

"The county policy on issues arising from police use of force requires that the investigation be conducted by an outside agency," said Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier. "The state police are conducting that investigation. We also must wait for the autopsy and labs and medical issues before we make any decisions. Those labs and the medical evaluation will take several weeks. We need patience so we can do this right."

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. after an Aliquippa man was accused of shooting a male one time after an altercation in the parking lot between Walmart and Staples. Stores were locked down and people were advised to wait inside as authorities looked for the shooter, who police identified as 23-year-old Yeshua Bratcher.

While police searched for Bratcher, later apprehending him near Lowe's in the shopping plaza across Route 18 from Walmart, Sansone said Vinyard heard the shot and rushed to offer first aid to the male victim until first responders arrived.

"The witness I just spoke to told me (Vinyard) was amongst the people that were crowded around the victim," he said. "He had backed off, but he was continuing to try to help. According to the witness, he was in no way belligerent or inappropriate. He was simply a citizen who was attempting to render aid and to continue to be helpful."

Sansone said that as first responders arrived, witnesses saw a man approach Vinyard and ask him to back away from the scene. At the time, Sansone said this man was not in a police uniform and did not immediately identify himself as an officer.

"The police officer said to him 'back off' or something to that effect," he said. "Then he said, 'Backup or I'm going to arrest you,' as he threw him to the ground. So, the first time that Mr. Vinyard would have known that he was a police officer was as he was being thrown to the ground. If he had said 'I'm a police officer,' or 'I'm going to arrest you,' then left him alone, we believe that this would have never happened."

Original reports indicated Vinyard was fatally injured from a push from this man, but Sansone said new evidence being reviewed from witnesses indicates the action was a deliberate effort to send him to the ground.

"It was a takedown, deliberate," he said. "It wasn't just an excessive push, it was a deliberate effort to throw him to the ground. And this, in my view, may take this case from manslaughter to something more serious."

Sansone said the family is calling for an independent autopsy for Vinyard. They are also expected to file a suit at the federal courts in Pittsburgh in the near future.

Family members said they remember Vinyard as a sweet, passionate man and a loving father to his daughters. He was also acknowledged for his work as a truck driver, becoming a member of the Million Mile Club.

In the wake of his death, Vinyard's family has created a GoFundMe to support funeral costs . As of Tuesday evening, the family has raised over $7,000 from those sharing messages of support.

"Ken was such a hard-working, loving man who would do anything for his family," stepdaughter Ashley Steele said. "We have all suffered an unimaginable loss and appreciate everyone for your sympathy and support during this time."

Police have charged Bratcher with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and a firearms violation. He is being held at the Beaver County Jail without bail.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Good Samaritan's death prompts investigation after witnesses say he was forced to ground